Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.29.18

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Milwaukee 116, Bulls 113 (5-17, 2-8 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and Parker each with 24pts. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo - 36pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine- 9. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo - 11

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine - 7. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo - 8

CCI RECAP: A terrific NBA ballgame. It was competitive, low turnovers, spectacular plays and it came down to the final two possessions. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they came up short as Justin Holiday's potential game tying shot rimmed out as the Bucks survived. Just seconds earlier, Khris Middleton buried a top side three ball for the go ahead hoop. The Bulls left it on the floor from the opening tip. They scored 40 first quarter points and received outstanding contributions from Zach LaVine, Jabari Parker, Ryan Arcidiacono and Robin Lopez. Rolo was an impact player scoring a season high 17 points on 8 of 10 from the floor. Giannis was Giannis. He is worth the price of admission. What a talent. 36-11-8 on the night.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Lopez. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo.

UP NEXT: At Detroit Friday.

VALENTINE UPDATE: On Tuesday, Denzel Valentine underwent a left ankle stabilization procedure by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis. He will be out for the 2018-19 season and is anticipated to return to full basketball activities in approximately six months.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES

Philadelphia 117, New York 91: Joel Embiid 26-14-7 good enough for a league high 21st double-double.

Utah 101, Brooklyn 91: Utah's two prime time players delivered as Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Rudy Gobert with a 23-16 game. According to reports, Kyle Korver is on his way back to the Jazz in exchange for Alec Burks.

Minnesota 128, San Antonio 89: The T-Wolves go to 11-11 winning their fourth straight and 7-2 after the Jimmy Butler trade.

New Orleans 125, Washington 104: Tim Frazier inserted into the starting lineup paid big dividends for the Pelicans. Frazier dished our 12 assists as Davis, Randle and Holiday each score 20+ points.

Dallas 128, Houston 108: Chris Paul misses another ballgame to injury. The Rockets lost their fourth straight; Dallas has won three straight. James Harden with a 25-17-11 game.

Charlotte 108, Atlanta 94: Cody Zeller with a season high 19.

Oklahoma City 100, Cleveland 83: Russell Westbrook (23-19-15) tied Jason Kidd for 3rd most triple-doubles in a game with his 107 career. Don't look now but the Thunder have won 13 of their last 16 games.

Portland 115, Orlando 112: Damian Lillard went off scoring 41 points draining a franchise high 10 three balls. Nurkic 16-13-5. Stauskas 18. The Blazers hung on despite going 2-10 from the line in the final two minutes.

Los Angeles Clippers 115, Phoenix 99: The surprising Clippers go to 9-1 at home.

San Antonio's Pau Gasol is out indefinitely with a stress fracture of his left foot.

Steph Curry will not play tonight against the Raptors but will return on Saturday against the Pistons. Curry has been dealing with a groin injury.

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure. Reach me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls