Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.28.18

GAME NIGHT FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls: (5-16, 2-7 on the road) at Milwaukee: (14-6, 10-2 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo: 26ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter and Parker each with 7. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo: 13 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono and LaVine each with 4. Milwaukee: Bledsoe: 6 per.

LAST MEETING: November 17: Milwaukee 123, Bulls 104. The Bulls had the mojo in the first half; the Bucks in the second. The Bulls led by 18 at the break but the Bucks responded led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe. Those three combined for 71 points. Jabari Parker was fantastic in the first half scoring 17 of his 21 points. Justin Holiday poured in 18 of his 20 in the first two quarters. The Bucks outrebounded the Bulls 55-36.

CCI PREVIEW: This is a very difficult stretch of games for the Bulls: Bucks, Pistons, Rockets, Pacers, OKC and Boston. Oh, did I mention the first four on the schedule are on the road starting tonight here in Milwaukee? The Bulls must get back on defense and cover the wings as Milwaukee loves to shoot the three. Zach LaVine, Jabari Parker and Justin Holiday are in a nice rhythm and the Bulls will need all of that and more against a Bucks team averaging a league-high 121 points with a point differential of +11. Think about that... the Bucks are outscoring their opponents by 11. A game... wowza. Other details... Milwaukee is third in the NBA in field goal percentage at 48%.The Bucks attempt nearly 41 - count em - 41 – 3-point field goals per game, second to Houston.

CCI UPDATE: Lauri Markkanen returned to the practice floor on Tuesday as he continues to prepare for an eventual season-opening game. Markkanen sprained his elbow early in training camp and has been working tirelessly with the Bulls medical/training staff during his rehab period. The Bulls have missed Lauri's scoring and rebounding abilities.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Detroit 115, New York 108: The Pistons, winners of their last three, held off NY. Blake Griffin scored 30 points. The Knicks saw their three-game win streak end. The Pistons now 11-7 — nine of those wins have come against teams with losing records but a win is a win is a win.

Atlanta 115, Miami 113: Josh Richardson missed a wide open top side 3 as time expired that would have been a game winner for the Heat. The bottom line... Miami has now lost six straight home games and fall to 3-8 in Miami and 7- 13 overall. The Hawks win for the fifth time this season. Trae Young with 17 points and 10 assists.

Toronto 122, Memphis 114: The Raps erased a 17-point deficit on the road. Toronto nailed seven three-point field goals in the fourth quarter to improve to 18-4.

Denver 117, Los Angeles Lakers 85: The Nuggets biggest win over the Lakers in franchise history. Denver has won four straight.

Indiana 109, Phoenix. 104: Tight ballgame but the Pacers get the win on the road. Sabonis with a 21-16 game. The Suns are 4-16. Google "Darren Collison-Deandre Ayton."

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.