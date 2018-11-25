Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.25.18

FINAL FROM MINNEAPOLIS:

Minnesota 111, Bulls 96 (Bulls: 5- 15, 2-7 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28 points. Minnesota: Towns: 35 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Holiday: 11. Minnesota: Towns 22.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Holiday: 5. Minnesota: Towns: 6.

CCI RECAP: A very competitive game but it got away from the Bulls in the fourth quarter as Minnesota outscored the Bulls 27-17. The story of this game was the superb post play of Karl-Anthony Towns who poured in 35 points, grabbed 22 rebounds and assisted on six baskets. The Minnesota bench outscored the Bulls reserves 46-15. Derrick Rose registered his third straight 20+ game and his ninth in 18 games. Rose scored 22 points in 31 minutes. Minnesota won the game despite two starters, Anthony Wiggins and Robert Covington going a combined 1-30 from the floor. Incredible. Minnesota goes to 5-2 since the Jimmy Butler trade. The Bulls were out rebounded 58-40 as the T-Wolves crashed the offensive glass collecting 23.

CCI GAME BALLS: LaVine and Parker. Zach’s third straight 20+ game and 17th of the season. Parker with his sixth 20+ with his third straight. Holiday with a back to back double-double weekend. Minnesota: KAT, Rose and Saric.

CCI in the locker room: Zach LaVine: “Just gotta keep fighting, no one is going to feel sorry for us. Can’t fold over, can’t give up. We gotta go out there and compete, that’s the main thing. We have to try to eliminate our mistakes. You know, were short-handed but that doesn't matter because we’re the ones out there playing, so we gotta limit our mistakes. We can’t have so many, we almost have to play a perfect game. We have to understand that, it’s not who we are.”

Up Next: Home with San Antonio Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 117, Houston 108. What a weekend for the Cavs. On Friday they handed Philly its first home loss of the season; last night rookie Collin Sexton scored a season-high 29 points. James Harden lit it up for 40 in a losing effort.

Dallas 113, Boston 104. The Mavs have won six straight at home. Dallas improved to 9-9. Boston fell to 10-10. The Celtics‘ Gordon Hayward missed the game as Boston played its second game in as many nights.

Milwaukee 135, San Antonio 129. Giannis with 34-18 as the Bucks erased an 11 point deficit in the fourth quarter. DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points for the Spurs.

Golden State 117, Sacramento 116. The Warriors needed every one of Kevin Durant’s 44 points. Klay Thompson put back his own miss with 5 seconds left to seal the win.

Washington 124, New Orleans 114. The Pelicans played without Anthony Davis. Otto Porter Jr. scored a season-high 29 points. NOLA fell to 2-9 on the road.

Denver 105, OKC 98. The up again-down again Nuggets are up, winners of three straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!