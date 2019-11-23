Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.23.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Miami 116, Bulls 108. (Bulls 5-11, 2-5 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 15 pts. Miami: Butler: 27 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 8. Miami: Adebayo: 14.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn and Satoransky each with 5. Miami: Butler and Dragic each with 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 15-0. Miami took an early lead and never looked back.

CCI RECAP: The Heat dominated play from the opening tip scoring the first 15 points of the game then held off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Bulls bench and prevailed at the United Center. The Bulls trailed by 24 points at the break. Give credit to the Bulls bench as they fought through adversity behind the play of Ryan Arcidiacono, Coby White and Denzel Valentine. The best player on the floor was Miami's Bam Adebayo who recorded a 16-14–6 game along with three steals and a block. Kendrick Nunn from Simeon High in Chicago was terrific for the Heat scoring 21 points. Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 27.

BullsTV recap of Bulls vs. Heat

UP NEXT: At Charlotte Saturday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Clippers 122, Houston 119: The Clippers scored 42 fourth quarter points and brought their home record to 10-1. The Rockets missed 12 free throws.

Denver 96, Boston 92: The Celtics' Kemba Walker was taken off the court on a gurney and wheeled off the floor after suffering a head injury after colliding with teammate Semi Ojeleye. Boston announced Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Washington 125, Charlotte 118 The Hornets have lost three straight. Bradley Beal poured in 30 points. Davis Bertrans added 20, nailing six three-pointers.

Brooklyn 116, Sacramento 97: The Kings went 4 of 26 from three point range.

Detroit 128, Atlanta 103: The Pistons scored 76 first half points. Atlanta has lost five straight and its eighth consecutive game allowing at least 120 points.

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 104: The 76ers host Miami tonight. The Spurs have lost eight straight for the first time since 1996.

Los Angeles Lakers 130, Oklahoma City 127: Anthony Davis is hoopin' with a 33-11-7 game. He buried four three-pointers. The Lakers have won six straight and improved to a league best 13-2. OKC has lost five of six games.

Dallas 143, Cleveland 101: The Mavs won by 40 points for the second straight game. Luka Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to record three straight 30 points-10 assists games.

Utah 113, Golden State 109: The Warriors now stand at 3-14. The Bulls will play Golden State twice in a nine day span starting next Wednesday in San Francisco.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure.