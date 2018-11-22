Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.22.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 124, Phoenix 116. (Bulls 5-13, 3-7 at home)

LEADING SCORER: Bulls: LaVine 29 points. Phoenix: Booker: 23 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker: 13. Phoenix: Ayton: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Parker 8. Phoenix: Booker and Canaan each with 6.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls' franchise talent Zach LaVine took over in the fourth quarter scoring 12 of his game high 29 points as the Bulls ended a four-game slide. The Bulls shot a season high 57% from the field and had six players score in double figures. Jabari Parker flirted with his first ever triple double and finished with a 20-13-8 line. Ryan Arcidiacono buried four triples and once again brought his heart and hustle to the ball club on both ends of the floor. Chandler Hutchison missed the game with back spasms. According to Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, Lauri Markkanen had his "best conditioning workout" on Wednesday. No timetable for Markkanen's return.

CCI GAME BALLS: LaVine, Parker, Arcidiacono and Blakeney. Phoenix: Ayton, Warren, Crawford.

UP NEXT: Home with Miami on Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 117, Boston 109: What is going on with the Celtics? Boston is a 9-9 ball club. The Knicks end a six-game losing streak. Trey Burke off the bench scored 29 for the Knicks.

Los Angeles Lakers 109, Cleveland 105: LeBron James returned to Ohio and finished with 32-14-7. The Cavs organization did a fantastic job honoring James' accomplishments as a Cavaliers' player. Cleveland doesn't have James and their record falls to 2-14.

Toronto 124, Atlanta 108: An ironic twist for Vince Carter as he scored his 25,000 career point against the franchise he broke in with in 1998-99. The Raps' Kyle Lowry had a monster game of 21-12-17. Toronto improves to 15-4. Atlanta has lost nine straight and fell to 3-15.

Philadelphia 121, New Orleans 120: Joel Embiid filled up the stat sheet with a 31 points, 19 rebounds game. Twelve times this season, Embiid has reached at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Davis missed a free throw with 2.5 seconds left that would have tied the game for the Pelicans.

Charlotte 127, Indiana 106: Kemba Walker dished out 11 assists.

Houston 126, Detroit 124 James Harden poured in a season-high 43 points. The Rockets have won 8 out of its last 10 games.

Milwaukee 143, Portland 100: The score says it all.

Denver 103, Minnesota 101: The Nuggets were desperate for a win and they got one. Paul Milsap with a 25-5-5 game.

Dallas 119, Brooklyn 113: The Mavs have won five straight in Dallas. Barnes and Doncic combined for 49 points.

Memphis 104, San Antonio 103: Marc Gasol with big time onions hitting two free throws with 0.7 seconds left. Mike Conley added 30 points. Memphis now seven games over.500. The Spurs drop to 8-9.

Sacramento 119, Utah 110: The Kings went on a 16-1 run late in the fourth quarter. Sacramento goes to 10-8. The Jazz surprisingly now 8-10.

OKC 123, Golden State 95: Russell Westbrook notched a triple double. Golden State played without Green and Curry. OKC's Hamidou Diallo was carted off on a stretcher in the fourth quarter but avoided a serious injury according to the team.

Caught up with the veteran "Voice of the Suns" the legendary Al McCoy who is respected by everyone in the NBA. Al is an energetic 86 years young. I would love to be calling Bulls games at 86. I'm serious!

To my faithful readers, I want to extend a Happy Thanksgiving to you and I sincerely appreciate your support and encouragement.

Reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.