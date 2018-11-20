Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.20.18

The Bulls announced that guard Denzel Valentine has been diagnosed with ongoing ankle instability. After being evaluated by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Valentine will undergo a surgical reconstruction by Dr. Anderson the week of Nov. 26 with an anticipated recovery time of four to six months. He is expected to make a full recovery and have a normal summer of offseason training leading into training camp for the 2019-20 season.

The Bulls hit the practice floor on Monday. A few quotes from Head Coach Fred Hoiberg addressing the media:

On the status of injured guard Kris Dunn: "Kris is doing well. Still no change in the time frame but he's been doing some straight ahead running and hopefully making progress in the right direction."

Hoiberg on "glue" players keeping the team together: "Ryan Arcidiacono has done a really good job on being vocal. It doesn't matter what role he's in; he's still going to be a vocal player and person. The other guys that talk a lot is Denzel who really tries to bring guys together in the huddle.

"Bobby (Portis) is talking trying to lead. Lauri (Markkanen) is doing more talking this year. Robin (Lopez) and Justin (Holiday) do a good job as well. Right now it's a collective effort until we get some of those guys back."

Hoiberg on rookie sensation Deandre Ayton of the Suns, Chicago's next opponent on Wednesday: "He's a monster down there. He's got great instincts. A very good offensive rebounder. He's going to be a handful."

Congratulations to Chandler Hutchison on winning the 28th annual Bulls Bowling Championship. He edged out Cristiano Felicio for the title.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 119, Phoenix 114: Joel Embiid with a monster night of 33 points and 17 rebounds. Ben Simmons 19-11-9. The 76ers have won three straight and go to 9-0 at home. The Suns will take their 3-13 and 0-7 road record in to the United Center Wednesday.

Milwaukee 104, Denver 98: Milwaukee overcame a 17-point halftime deficit (Sound familiar? Bulls had a huge lead at half Friday) and swept the mini season series from the Nuggets. Denver has lost six of seven games.

Charlotte 117, Boston 112: Another home loss for the Celtics, their second in as many games. Kemba Walker went off scoring 43 points giving him 103 – that's right CCI readers — 103 points the past two games. Wowza!

Los Angeles Clippers 127, Atlanta 119: One of the feel good stories of the NBA season is the play of Montrezl Harrell. A 25-11 game helped the Clippers win their fifth straight.

New Orleans 140, San Antonio 126: Julius Randle of NOLA with a 21-14-10 game in only 25 minutes... now that is impressive.

Memphis 98, Dallas 88: The Grizzlies are hoopin' winning their fourth straight game and six of seven. Marc Gasol with a 17-15 performance. The loss snapped Dallas' four-game win streak.

Detroit 113, Cleveland 102: The Cavs are now an NBA worst 2-13. Up next LeBron and the Lakers in Cleveland Wednesday night.

Sacramento 117, OKC 113: Rookie Marvin Bagley III with his first career double-double for the Kings. Russell Westbrook had 29 points and 13 assists in his first game back since November 5. He missed five games with an ankle injury.

Indiana 121, Utah 94: The two bigs for the Pacers: Sabonis and Turner were terrific. Bogdanovic scored 21 points. Indiana has won three straight at home.

A Woj bomb from ESPN... Washington's John Wall was fined by the team for unloading a verbal barrage at coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice session. Wall did apologize to Brooks shortly afterward and his teammates the following day.

Miami's Goran Dragic will be out for at least the next couple of games after having his swollen right knee drained. The Heat play the Bulls at the United Center on Friday. If Dragic can't play against the Bulls it will be a major loss for Miami. He's averaging 16 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Josh Richardson of the Heat was fined $25,000 for tossing his shoe into the stands on Sunday night vs. the Lakers.

This day in NBA history: Dallas' A.C. Green plays in his 907th consecutive game, breaking the NBA record set by Randy Smith. Green's streak would end at 1,192 games which remains a record.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.