Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.19.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Milwaukee 115, Bulls 101 (Bulls: 4-10, 2-5 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Gafford: 21pts Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 33 pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter LaVine, Markkanen each with 8. Bucks: Antetokounmpo and Lopez each with 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 9. Bucks: Brown: 6

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Daniel Gafford receiving his first extended playing time made the most of it, in 21 minutes, going 10-12 from the field including six dunks. Gafford recorded five rebounds and two blocks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a 33-10 game, his 13th consecutive dbl-dbl to begin the season. It's the longest active streak in the NBA.

RECAP: The Bucks went on a 17-2 run in the final 5:30 of the fourth quarter to turn back the Bulls for the second time in a five day span. The loss offset the performance of Daniel Gafford who rocked the rim for 21 points. The Bulls bench was outstanding but the Bucks made plays down the stretch winning their fourth straight game.

IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen - "Daniel Gafford knows exactly who he is and exactly what he needs to do to help the team. That is a skill at our level. I'm really happy for him."

Up Next: Home with Detroit Wednesday.

BULLS INJURY UPDATE: Luke Kornet underwent a surgical procedure today to address a sinus obstruction. He originally broke his nose on Dec. 19, 2018, while with the Knicks. Updates on his status will be provided when appropriate.

Former Bulls All-Star Luol Deng will be in attendance at the United Center on Wednesday. He recently announced his retirement signing a one day contract with the Bulls.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Clippers 90, OKC 88: Paul George hit a go-ahead three-ball with 25 seconds left to beat his old team. Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game with a bruised left knee.

Boston 99, Phoenix 85: The Celtics are back in the win column and improved to 11-2.

Dallas 117, San Antonio 110: Luka Doncic scored a career-high 42 points along with 12 assists and 11 rebounds. He is the second-youngest player in NBA history to have a 40 point triple-double. The other? LeBron James. The Spurs are 5-9. 1-5 on the road.

New York 123, Cleveland 105: Eight days ago, the Knicks lost to the Cavs by 21 at MSG. Last night at MSG, a completely different story. NY has won two of its last three games. Julius Randle had 30.

Indiana 115, Brooklyn 86: The dreaded first game back off a west coast road trip derailed the Nets who beat the Bulls on Saturday. Aaron Holiday had career highs of 24 points and 13 assists for the Pacers. Indiana played without Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb.

Toronto 132, Charlotte 96: The Raps are 5-0 at home.

Minnesota 112, Utah 102: Karl-Anthony Towns tied his career-high with seven made three-point field goals. The Jazz lost for the first time at home.

Houston 132, Portland 108: James Harden scored only 36? He's in a scoring slump! Harden has scored at least 30 points in eight straight games. He also had six rebounds, five assists. And a steal.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has been fined $25,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The Rockets waived Ryan Anderson.

Thanks for reading CCI.

