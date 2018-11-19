Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.19.18

The Bulls took a much-needed day off Sunday as they prepare for three games this week including a home-road back to back Friday and Saturday. Up first, the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at the United Center. The undermanned Bulls need a healthy Zach LaVine and the return of at least one or a few of their injured players to put together a consistent style of play.

The Bulls have lost four straight, their last three games by a combined 87 points so the challenge is twofold for the ball club. First, execute on both ends of the floor and protect the ball. Secondly, fight through adversity. Mental toughness is an ongoing process for a young team.

My mojo is to remain positive in every aspect of my world whether it's relating to fans, employees, coaches or players. Encouragement is so important and it's a necessity through tough times. Hang in folks.

NBA 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 113, Miami 97: LeBron James lit up the Heat for 51 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Portland 119, Washington 109: The Blazers survived a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Wizards. Damian Lillard is so good... better than good. He's great. He poured in 40.

Orlando 131, New York 117: The Magic scored 44-1st quarter points and coasted the rest of the way improving to 9-8.

San Antonio 104, Golden State 92: A long, difficult week for the Warriors. Suspension, injuries... you name it.

Memphis 100, Minnesota 87: Conley and Gasol combined for 44 points.

