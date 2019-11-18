Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.18.19

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Bucks (9-3, 6-2 on the road) at Bulls (4-9, 2-4 at home) 7PM

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and David Schuster.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 21 ppg. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 30ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9 per. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 14 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 4 per. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 6 per.

LAST MEETING: November 14 in Milwaukee: Bucks 124, Bulls 115.

PREVIEW: The Bulls get their second look at the Bucks in a five-day span. The Bucks are 2-0 playing without the injured All-Star Khris Middleton, as Head Coach Mike Budenholzer has the luxury of sending out Giannis Antetokounmpo on a nightly basis and dipping into a solid veteran bench. Giannis is such a tough cover, who has a legitimate shot at taking home his second straight MVP trophy.

In the Bucks victory over the Bulls, Wesley Matthews went to the line 13 times. Eric Bledsoe scored 31 points. However, the stat of the game was Milwaukee's ability to score inside as the Bucks carved out 70 points in the paint. Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for 51 points but the Bulls will need more out of Lauri Markkanen to match Milwaukee's high powered offense.

Markkanen registered his second double-double of the season in Saturday's loss to the Nets. Markkanen has made 22 of his last 23 free throws. Zach LaVine has converted on 22 of his last 24 free throws and is averaging 32 points the last two games.

Otto Porter Jr. will miss his fifth straight game with a left foot injury.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 122, Atlanta 101: Kobe Bryant attended the game and LeBron James put on a show of 33-12-7. The Hawks had two blow out losses at Staples and have lost four of five.

Sacramento 100, Boston 99: The Kings Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points ending the Celtics ten-game win streak.

Philadelphia 114, Cleveland 95: The 76ers had six players score in double figures.

Orlando 125, Washington 121: CCI needs to show some love to Evan Fournier. The veteran scored 25 points and dished out nine assists. Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 19 points for the Magic. The Wizards have lost four of their last five games.

New Orleans 108, Golden State 100: The Warriors have officially hit rock bottom as they dropped to 2-12.

Denver 131, Memphis 114: The Nuggets ended the Grizzlies three-game win streak. Jamal Murray had a season-best 39 points.

