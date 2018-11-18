Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.18.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Toronto 122, Bulls 83. (Bulls: 4-13, 2-7 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Blakeney: 13 points. Toronto: VanVleet: 18 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker: 6. Toronto: Valanciunas: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Harrison: 6. Toronto: Lowry: 8.

CCI RECAP: Two stars sat this one out respectively for the Bulls and Raptors alike: Zach LaVine (illness) and Kawhi Leonard (load management). Guard Fred VanVleet from nearby Rockford made his first NBA start in his 126th NBA game and delivered, drilling 4- 3 point shots, setting the tone early as the Raptors led 27-18 after the first quarter and never looked back. As was the case Friday in Milwaukee, the Bulls struggled in the third quarter as the Raps won the scoring column 32-12. The Bulls surrendered 58 points in the paint and were out rebounded 54-34. It’s a tall order to play an Eastern Conference power such as Toronto minus five of your best players. No excuses. Just facts.

CCI Inside the Locker Room: Coach Hoiberg: "Nobody in the league is going to feel sorry for us. We have to find a way to stick together, and that's what I'm seeing (in the locker room)."

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Harrison, Holiday and Hutchison. Toronto: Green and VanVleet.

Up next: Home with Phoenix on Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Philadelphia 122, Charlotte 119 OT. Jimmy Butler in his third game with the 76ers drilled the game winning shot-a 3 pointer as time expired in OT. Kemba Walker scored a career and franchise high 60 points. It was also an NBA season high.

Utah 98, Boston 86. A rare weekend home and home for the Celtics. On Friday, Boston found a way to beat the Raps in OT but last night it was too much Donovan Mitchell as the Jazz came through. Mitchell with 28 points and six assists. Utah beat Boston for the second time in eight days.

Orlando 130, Los Angeles Lakers 117. Nikola Vucevic scored 36 points. LeBron sat the fourth quarter. Tonight it’s James and company playing the Heat in Miami.

Indiana 97, Atlanta 89. Rookie Aaron Holiday came off the bench and nine of his 12 points came in the fourth quarter. The Hawks have lost seven straight games.

New Orleans 125, Denver 115. Anthony Davis went 20-21 from the foul line and finished with 40 points. The Pelicans have won five of six. Denver has lost five of six.

Los Angeles Clippers 127, Brooklyn 118. Don’t look now but the Clippers have won four straight. Gallinari and Harris combined for 55 points.

Houston 132, Sacramento 112. These are the Rockets that we’ve come to know and love. James Harden tossed in 34 points and dished out assists as Houston won its fourth straight game.

Dallas 112, Golden State 109. No Curry. No Green. No win for GSW. Luka Doncic scored 24 points. The Mavs have won five of six. Golden State has lost four of six.

OKC 110, Phoenix 100. The Thunder remain red hot winning for the tenth time in their last 11 games.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure!