Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.17.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Toronto (12-4, 5-2 on the road) at Bulls (4-12 , 2-6 at home.)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul: 6:45PM

CCI PREVIEW: Both teams had a late Friday night with each team playing on the road. This is the third game in four nights as well for both the Bulls and Raps. The Raps dropped their third straight losing in OT last night in Boston 123-116. The Raptors have a new coach in Nick Nurse and brought in Kawhi Leonard in the biggest off season transaction. Kyle Lowry is a tremendous talent. Lowry is the heart and soul of Toronto and leads the NBA in assists averaging nearly 11 per game. The Bulls need to shake off last night’s loss and reset their sights on Toronto.

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE:

Milwaukee 123 - Bulls 104.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Parker: 21. Milwaukee: Bledsoe: 25.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker: 8. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Carter, Holiday and LaVine each with 4. Milwaukee: Middleton: 8.

CCI RECAP: A fantastic first quarter for the Bulls scoring 40 points and led by as many as 22 with 90 seconds left in the first half....BUT the high powered Bucks showed why they lead the NBA in scoring pouring in 46 third quarter points and never looked back. The Bucks out rebounded the Bulls 55-36 and scored 52 points in the paint. The Bucks as the Celtics did, bottled up Zach Lavine who was held to 15 points on 6 of 20 from the floor. Eric Bledsoe played an outstanding game, maybe the best I’ve seen him play in years with a 25-4-6 game and 3 steals.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Holiday and Parker. Milwaukee: Bledsoe.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 123, Toronto 116 OT. Kyrie Irving was fabulous scoring a season high 43 points- 17 in the last eight minutes of the fourth quarter to force the extra period. He also dished out 11 assists. Meanwhile, Leonard scored 31 points with a season high 15 rebounds.

Indiana 99, Miami 91. Tyreke Evans...we know he can flat out score nailing five-threes, scoring a season-high 23 points for the Pacers.

Philadelphia 113, Utah 107. In his home debut, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points. The 76ers are 29-1 in their last 30 regular season home games.

Brooklyn 115, Washington 104. Dinwiddie, Russell and Allen combined for 64 points. Dwight Howard with a 25-17 game as the Wizards saw their three game win streak come to an end.

Memphis 112, Sacramento 104. Rookie Jaren Jackson scored a season-high 27 points.

Minnesota 112, Portland 96. The T-Wolves are 3-0 since trading Jimmy Butler.

New Orleans 129, New York 124. Anthony Davis—-Anthony Davis....Anthony Davis—-43-17-5. Enough said.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.