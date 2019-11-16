Chuck's Daily Check In 11.16.19

GAME DAY FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Brooklyn (4-7, 1-5 on the road) at Bulls (4-8, 2-3 at home).

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 5PM

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Mike Esposito. 4:45 pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 20ppg. Nets: Irving: 28ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9 per. Bucks: Jordan: 10 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoranksy: 4 per. Bucks: Irving: 7 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls played solid ball in Milwaukee only to see the Bucks pull away in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine has scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven games. Major props to the Bulls bench with Kris Dunn and Ryan Arcidiacono getting after it defensively. The Bulls bench has been solid, especially now with Coby White scoring.

Otto Porter Jr. will sit again still dealing with his left foot injury. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving is dealing with a shoulder issue and is listed as questionable for tonight’s game. Caris LeVert is out 4-6 weeks with a thumb injury.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

LA Lakers 99, Sacramento 97 Anthony Davis blocked Harrison Barnes' shot as time expired to lift the Lakers to 10-2.

Boston 105, Golden State 102 D’ Angelo Russell sprained his right thumb and will have an MRI today. The injury riddled Warriors fell to 2-11. Golden State is 1-6 at home, now playing in San Francisco. Boston is 10-1, 5-1 on the road.

Houston 111, Indiana 102 James Harden keeps doing his thing, pouring in 44 points. Harden has scored 36 points or more in five straight games. The Rockets have won six straight games. The Rockets played without Eric Gordon, Clint Capela and Daniel House.

Charlotte 109, Detroit 106 Malik Monk buried a three ball at the buzzer handing the Pistons their sixth road loss in seven games.

Orlando 111, San Antonio 109 The Spurs have dropped four straight games.

Memphis 107, Utah 106 Break up the Grizzlies! Memphis won its third straight. Ja Morant scored 25 points and dished out 8 assists. Mike Conley returned to Memphis for the first time in an opposing uniform and shot 5 of 19 from the field and scored 15 points.

Memphis 119 Charlotte 117. Ja Morant‘s drive to the rim with less than one second left won it for the Grizzlies in Charlotte... Memphis won at San Antonio two nights ago. Morant is the real deal, he's a fun player to watch.

Oklahoma City 127, Philadelphia 119 Three OKC starters scored 20 or more points as Danilo Gallinari had 28.

Washington 137, Minnesota 116 Bradley Beal pumped in 44 points for the second straight game as the Wizards ended a three game slide. Moritz Wagner came off the bench and set career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Minnesota played without Andrew Wiggins who missed the game for personal reasons.

