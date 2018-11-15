Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.15.18

FINAL FROM BOSTON: Boston 111, Bulls 82. (Bulls 4-11, 2-5 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Harrison: 16 points. Boston: Brown: 18 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 9. Boston: Baynes: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Holiday and LaVine each with 4. Boston: Irving: 7.

CCI RECAP: An outstanding first quarter turned sour in the second period as the Celtics outscored the Bulls 32-11 with nine different Celtics' scoring. Boston nailed six of their 15 three-point field goals in the quarter. 22 Bulls' turnovers didn't help as Boston scored 22 points off them. Zach LaVine had his 14 games streak of scoring 20+ points snapped as he tallied 10 points on 3 of 11 field goals. Shaquille Harrison made the most of his opportunity off the bench scoring a season-high 16 points and grabbing six rebounds.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Harrison. Boston: Aron Baynes (9-11-2 blocks.)

UP NEXT: At Milwaukee Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 126, Portland 115: LeBron James passed Wilt Chamberlain becoming the fifth leading scorer in NBA history. James poured in 44 going 13-15 from the line. In addition, James 10 rebounds....9 assists.

Memphis 116, Milwaukee 113: A quality win for the Grizzlies as they handed the Bucks their first home loss of the season. Gasol and Conley combined for 55 points.

Minnesota 107, New Orleans 100: A drama free night for the Timberwolves... at least for now. KAT was tremendous with a 25-16 game.

OKC 128, NY 103: Paul George with a season-high 35 points. The Thunder have won nine out of their last ten games.

Phoenix 116 San Antonio 96: The Suns ended a four-game losing streak. The Spurs have now dropped four out of their last five games.

Dallas 118, Utah 68: Yep, not a typo. Utah—68 points. It's the Jazz worst loss since moving to Salt Lake City in 1979. The lowest scoring game for the Jazz was a 96-54 loss at the United Center in Game 3 of the '98 Finals.

Orlando 111, Philadelphia 106: Jimmy Butler had 14 points in his 76ers debut but Orlando scored 21 straight fourth quarter points and prevailed.

Washington 119, Cleveland 95: The Wizards caught the Cavs in a second game of a back to back and won their third straight game. Washington never trailed and led by as many as 27 points.

Miami 120, Brooklyn 107: Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragic combined for 45 points. The Heat ended a three game slide.

Detroit 106, Toronto 104: Last season's Coach of the Year, Dwane Casey returned to Toronto, this time as the bench boss of the Pistons, and saw Reggie Bullock make the game-winning shot as time expired. Casey won 320 in seven seasons with the Raptors, more than any coach in franchise history.

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for at least ten more days with a groin injury.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.