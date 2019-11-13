Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.13.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 120, New York 102 (Bulls: 4-7, 2-3 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 27 pts (CH) / New York: Morris: 22 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 12. New York: Morris: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono: 8. New York: Barrett: 9.

RECAP: The Bulls and Knicks entered the fourth quarter tied at 85, then ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the wonderful world of Coby White. To say he was in the "zone" is an understatement. He owned the zone and the quarter setting a Bulls franchise record with seven made three-point field goals in a quarter, scoring 23 in the final period as the Bulls ran past New York. White was spectacular. He told me after the game he felt he was locked in after his third straight long ball and the rest is indeed Bulls history. Wendell Carter Jr. is just getting better and better. At the age of 20, Carter Jr. is establishing himself as a leader on and off the court. He recorded his seventh double-double of the season posting numbers of 17 and 12. Zach LaVine was tremendous with 25 points as the Bulls outrebounded the Knicks 46-38.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Coby White mired in a 3 for 28 three-point shooting slump drained seven fourth-quarter treys to put the game away.

GAME BALLS: Carter Jr., LaVine and White..ok, one more, Arcidiacono, who dished out eight assists.

IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "Coby was terrific. The beauty in Coby's game is he let it come to him, and also we found him. We kept finding him and feeding him. He was just terrific."

BULLS INJURY UPDATE: Cristiano Felicio suffered a broken wrist in practice and will be lost for 4-8 weeks. Otto Porter Jr. missed his second straight with a left foot injury.

Up Next: At Milwaukee Thursday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Atlanta 125, Denver 121: A big-time road win for the Hawks. Trae Young scored 15 of his season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter. He added 11 assists. The Hawks lost Kevin Huerter to an arm injury in the third quarter.

Los Angeles Lakers 123, Phoenix 115: Anthony Davis, playing through a shoulder injury had plenty in the tank to turn back the now 6-4 Suns. Davis with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 23 points. The Lakers improved to 8-2, 4-1 on the road.

Utah 119, Brooklyn 114: Donovan Mitchell with 30 points. The Jazz remain unbeaten at home in six games.

Miami 117, Detroit 108: The Pistons rested Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose. Jimmy Butler scored 20 points and dished out 11 assists. The Heat stand at 7-3 matching their third-best ten-game start in franchise history.

Philadelphia 98, Cleveland 97: The 76ers prevailed despite Tobias Harris going 0-11 from three-point range.

Indiana 111, Oklahoma City 85: Don't look now but the Pacers have won seven of eight. T.J. Warren scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter. The Thunder dropped to 0-4 on the road.

Sacramento 107, Portland 99: The Kings and Blazers are suffering multiple injuries as Portland dropped its fifth game in its last six outings. The Kings will be without De'Aaron Fox for a month with an ankle injury.

Houston's Eric Gordon will be sidelined six weeks and will undergo knee surgery today.

Another injury for the Golden State Warriors as the very underrated Damion Lee is out at least two weeks with a broken hand.

Always a pleasure.