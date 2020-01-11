Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.11.20

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Indiana 116, Bulls 105 (Bulls: 13-26, 7-14 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 43pts. Indiana : Turner: 27pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 9. Indiana: Turner: 14

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Markkanen: 4. Indiana: Holiday: 8

RECAP: The Pacers did just enough in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to secure a road win after a furious rally by the Bulls came up short. Zach LaVine was spectacular scoring 43 points-in one span he scored 20 straight points. The Bulls lost their sixth straight and without Wendell Carter Jr. the Bulls were hit hard on the glass for the second straight game being outrebounded by 10. The Pacers scored 70 points in the paint. The Pacers played without Victor Oladipo, Malcolm Brogdon, and Domantas Sabonis. Indiana's bench outscored the Bulls reserves 58-31. Coby White poured in 23 points off the bench. Daniel Gafford made his first NBA start scoring two points and two boards and recorded a blocked shot.

UP NEXT: At Detroit Saturday. 6PM CT tip. NBCSC. 5:45 CT or 670 The Score.

INJURY UPDATE: Max Strus underwent surgery on Jan. 10 to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. He originally sustained the injury on Dec. 21, 2019 in the Windy City Bulls game against the Lakeland Magic at the G League Showcase. He is expected to make a full recovery and resume basketball activities in the fall of 2020.

The Bulls hosted their annual Job Fair on Friday at the United Center. 400 women and men gained valuable insight into the sports industry from some of the finest leaders in the business. The Bulls are truly blessed to have outstanding employees who exhibit a daily habit of professionalism, respect, inclusion, and passion in the workplace. I am proud to be working alongside such incredibly gifted people.

If you have passion, enthusiasm, selflessness and a great skill set you can make it. Never give up. Ever!

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 127, Sacramento 106: The Bucks improved to 16-4 on the road as Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe's combined for 51 points.

Washington 111, Atlanta 101: The Wizards contained Trae Young who missed all seven of his three-point field goal attempts. Atlanta has lost 14 of its last 16 games and post a league-worst 8-31 record.

Memphis 134, San Antonio 121: Memphis has now won four straight. The Grizzlies lead the Spurs by percentage points for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Ja Morant with 22 points and a career-high 14 assists.

Phoenix 98, Orlando 94: Devin Booker drilled back to back three-point field goals to seal the win.

New Orleans 123, New York 111: Brandon Ingram keeps hoopin' pouring in 28 points. Jaxson Hayes recorded his second straight double-double. The Pelicans have won eight of their last 12 games. The Knicks have lost five straight.

Brooklyn 117, Miami 113: Spencer Dinwiddie dished out a career-high 14 assists along with 26 points as the Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Utah 109, Charlotte 92: The Jazz are on fire winning their eighth straight and 13th game in their last 14 outings. Rudy Gobert had a 15-13-6 block shots night.

Los Angeles Lakers 129, Dallas 114: A big-time road win for LeBron and company. With Anthony Davis sitting out, James with a robust line of 35-16-7. The Lakers improved to 31-7.

Los Angeles Clippers 109, Golden State 100: Kawhi Leonard 36-9-5-3 steals. The Clippers are 15 games over .500 and face a stiff test on Sunday at Denver.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.