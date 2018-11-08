Chuck's Daily Check-in: 11.08.18

FINAL FROM NEW ORLEANS:

New Orleans 107 Bulls 98. (Bulls 3-9, 2-4 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 22 points. New Orleans: Davis: 32 points

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker: 13. New Orleans: Davis: 15.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4. New Orleans: Holiday: 9.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half and fought to within six points of the Pelicans before New Orleans pulled away. Anthony Davis had a robust stat line of 32-15- 7 and 4 blocked shots. Jrue Holiday nearly had a triple double and played a solid floor game.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Jabari Parker each posted double- doubles and Zach LaVine registered his season opening 12th straight game of 20+ points. Carter is getting better and better with each game..three straight double-doubles. He’s averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds the past five games.

The Bulls struggled to make shots, shooting less than 40% from the floor and less than 30% from three point range.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Carter, Parker, Arcidiacono. New Orleans: Davis, Holiday, Mirotic.

CCI Quote of the Night: Bulls Head Coach Fred Hoiberg: “Well, it was an execution thing. You know, I thought our energy in the second half was where it needed to be for the full game. I thought we came out of the gate, let them set the tone, and I didn’t think we had the physicality and the grit in that first quarter. And they end up scoring 58 in the first half. In the second, we held them to 49 and had a little fire out there. You know for us that has to be constant for 48 minutes.”

UP NEXT: Home with Cleveland Saturday.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Toronto 114 Sacramento 105. At this rate the Raps can throw just about anyone on the court and they’re unbeatable and that includes former Raps such as John Wallace, John Thomas, Reggie Slater. It doesn’t matter! Toronto with an NBA best 11-1 record.

Los Angeles Lakers 114 Minnesota 110. Three Lakers’ starters scored 20 or more. Derrick Rose had 31 for Minnesota draining 7- 3s.

Philadelphia 100 Indiana 94. The 76ers won a road game!

OKC 95 Cleveland 86. Dennis Schroeder with 28 points 7 rebounds..he’s off to a terrific start for the Thunder. The Cavs now 1-10.

New York 117 Atlanta 112. Tim Hardaway Jr. who missed the Bulls game returned to action and scored 27 of his 34 points in the second half. He went 16 of 20 from the foul line.

Memphis 89 Denver 87. Marc Gasol with two free throws with four seconds left. The Nuggets lose for only the second time this season.

Detroit 103 Orlando 96. The Pistons snapped a five game losing streak. Andre Drummond with 23 points 19 rebounds.

Miami 95 San Antonio 88. Hassan Whiteside with a 29-20- NBA season high 9 blocked shots game.

Utah 117 Dallas 102. The Jazz ended a four game slide as Donovan Mitchell returned to the lineup.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.