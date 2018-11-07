Chuck's Daily Check-in: 11.07.18

GAME NIGHT FROM NEW ORLEANS: Bulls: (3-8, 2-3 on the road) at New Orleans (4-6, 3-1 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago - Kyle Draper and Stacey King, 7PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score - Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine - 27 ppg. New Orleans: Davis - 23 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter - 7 per. New Orleans: Davis - 11 per

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono - 4 per. New Orleans: Holiday - 8 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The mini two game trip find the Bulls in New Orleans for a game against the road weary Pelicans, who will play their first game in NOLA in two weeks after six straight in opposing Western Conference arenas. It was a grueling stretch to say the least. New Orleans has dropped six straight; superstar Anthony Davis has a bad elbow, an injury that has limited him to just participating in three of the past six games. Hmmmmm, a long road trip and a Davis injury...not a good recipe for success, hence the setback for Alvin Gentry’s team. Forget about Davis changing agents. Forget about free agency that won’t come for another two years - this is the present and the Pelicans need a healthy Davis if they expect to make some noise in the Western Conference. Niko Mirotic is having a breakout season averaging career highs in points, rebounds and minutes (21-11-31min). He grabbed a career high 16 rebounds in Monday’s loss at OKC. He is a free agent at the end of the season and he is going to have a number of clubs knocking on his door. The loss of Rajon Rondo and Demarcus Cousins via free agency has been and will be felt this year.

Zach LaVine has put the Bulls on his broad shoulders and is having a tremendous season. His ability to get to the foul line has been impressive, making 27 appearances the past two games alone. He played a career-high 49 minutes in the Bulls double OT win at NY on Monday. Wendell Carter Jr. is the real deal, folks. He’s already a terrific defensive big and the offense is clicking. His mid range game and ability to finish around the basket will get better and better as will his three point shooting. I’ve spoken to so many scouts over the past month who are raving about this young man. He has a quiet confidence about him and is a true professional - at 19 years young!

Without Robin Lopez the Bulls don’t come away with a win at MSG. He is a true pro.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Portland 118, Milwaukee 103: CJ McCollum scored 40 points. Evan Turner with a double-double of 16-11. The Bucks suffered only their second loss in ten games.

Dallas 119, Washington 100: Is Washington’s defense that bad? Apparently so. The Mavs snapped a six game losing streak. They’ve won 16 of 17 against Washington.

Brooklyn 104, Phoenix 82: The Suns have lost eight of nine. The Nets are a game under.500.

Charlotte 113, Atlanta 102: I can give you all the stats but forget it. Just Google "Miles Bridges dunk on Dewayne Dedmon." That will make up for Sparty’s loss to Kansas.

Russell Westbrook is out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland with a left ankle sprain.

Boys and girls...do not — I repeat — do NOT throw the ball in to the stands. Kyrie Irving fined 25 thousand dollars by the NBA after Irving lost his cool following the Celtics loss at Denver

Cleveland's Sam Dekker will be OUT approximately 2-4 weeks with a left ankle sprain.

The Lakers have allowed a league-worst 59 points per game in the paint and they're ninth-worst in rebounding percentage.

Toronto's Serge Ibaka over the last two games is 23 of 25 from the field. Seriously...23 of 25. Incredible.

