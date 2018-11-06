Chuck's Daily Check-in: 11.06.18

Final from Madison Square Garden:

Bulls 116 NY Knicks 115 (2OT). Bulls: 3-8, 2-3 on the road.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 41 points (CH) New York: Kanter: 23.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr.: 13. New York: Kanter: 24.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4. New York: Kanter: 7.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls made shots. New York made shots. The Bulls committed turnovers. The Knicks committed turnovers. In the end, it was all about Zach LaVine making a play to the rim and draining the first free throw and intentionally missing the second with 0.2 left as the Bulls prevail. LaVine with a career night in points with 41 and minutes played with 49. Robin Lopez, the consummate pro, was terrific off the bench with five rebounds and two blocked shots in 17 minutes. Lopez has stayed ready despite giving way to Wendell Carter Jr. and Cristiano Felicio. Carter Jr. with another impressive game recording his third double-double of the young season with 11 points and 13 rebounds and two blocks. Antonio Blakeney off the bench poured in 17. Kanter was sensational with 23 points and 24 rebounds. Undrafted rookie Allonzo Trier is a fierce competitor and scored 21. Trier and LaVine both from the 206 (Seattle).

CCI GAME BALLS: LaVine, Carter Jr., Blakeney and Rolo. New York: Kanter, Trier.

CCI QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: "When we needed a big stop we got it. I give Robin Lopez a ton of credit for being ready and giving us huge minutes." Coach Hoiberg

UP NEXT: At New Orleans on Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 124 Utah 111. The Raps in the second game of a back to back once again without Kawhi Leonard ripped the Jazz who played without Donovan Mitchell. Rookie Head Coach Nick Nurse has done a fabulous job guiding Toronto to a 10-1 start.

Golden State 117 Memphis 101. The Warriors now 9-1 after out scoring the Grizzlies 34-15 in the second quarter.

Los Angeles Clippers 120 Minnesota 109. Jimmy Butler was in the starting lineup for Minnesota and finished with 20 points. Tobias Harris is doing some serious ballin for LAC with a double-double of 22 and 10. Things got testy as Taj Gibson and Patrick Beverley exchanged pleasantries as did Derrick Rose and Montrezl Harrell.

Denver 115 Boston 107. The Nuggets now 9-1 as Jamal Murray scored a career-high 48 points. Murray went 19 of 30 from the floor. Speaking of Murray—-Kyrie Irving threw the ball into the crowd in Denver after Murray attempted to make 50 points in a game at the buzzer.

OKC 122 New Orleans 116. Russell Westbrook suffered a sprained left ankle in the third quarter. After beginning the season 4-0, New Orleans has lost six straight. Niko Mirotic had 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. The Pelicans host the Bulls Wednesday night.

Houston 98 Indiana 94. Make it three straight wins for the Rockets, all on their current five game road trip.

Orlando 102 Cleveland 100. Evan Fournier nailed a 22 footer at the buzzer to send Cleveland to its ninth loss in ten games. Larry Drew reached an agreement to remain head coach of the Cavs the rest of the season.

Miami 120 Detroit 115 -OT. The Pistons have dropped five straight after winning four in a row to start the season. The Heat played without the NBA’s second leading rebounder and shot blocker in Hassan Whiteside who is sidelined with an injured knee.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.