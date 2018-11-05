Chuck's Daily Check-in: 11.05.18

GAME NIGHT FROM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

Bulls (2-8, 1-3 on the road) at New York Knicks (2-3 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 6:30 CT tip.

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:15.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 26 ppg. New York: Hardaway Jr. 23 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr: 7 per game. New York: Kanter 10 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono: 5 per game. New York: Ntilikina: 4 per.

CCI: After a winless week (four games) at the United Center maybe a little road bonding is just what is needed as the Bulls look to regroup tonight at MSG. The undermanned Bulls gave three teams, who are expected to make the playoffs, all they could handle. The Bulls outplayed Houston for three quarters. They lost to Indiana by two and Denver by one. The development of Wendell Carter Jr, Chandler Hutchison and Antonio Blakeney just to name a few is essential as the team moves forward regardless of when the injured players return. Hutchison is really coming on. Carter Jr. is going to be an All-Star and Antonio is instant offense and, as all young players do, needs to find consistency to his game.

Fans don't like hearing the word, but both teams are "rebuilding" and that is the name of the game. The Knicks are without Kristaps Porzingis who remains sidelined following an ACL injury in February. There is no time table for his return. The Knicks, like the Bulls, have a cluster of young talent that are being given every opportunity to showcase their skills on a nightly basis. In no particular order: Damyean Dotson, Mitchell Robinson, Allonzo Trier are playing meaningful minutes and doing a solid job. Robinson, a 7-1 center is incredibly athletic. He's got a 7-4 wingspan and won't back down from anyone. Trier, a former teammate of Lauri Markkanen's at Arizona is averaging 10 points per game. In fact, on that Arizona club two years ago Trier led the Wildcats in scoring, Markkanen was second. Sunday in DC the Knicks fell 108-95 to Washington. The Wizards badly need a win of any kind and they got one as they pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Wiz went on a 16-2 run to seal the deal. Dwight Howard recorded his first double-double in a Washington uniform. The Wizards attempted 39 free throws compared to NY's 16. NY's number one pick (9th overall) Kevin Knox missed his seventh straight game with a sprained left ankle.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 144 Sacramento 109. The Bucks set records for most 3 point field goal attempts and made threes. Milwaukee hit 22 of 56 —WOWZA! Giannis had a triple double of 26-15-11. The Bucks go to 8-1, 6-0 at home and begin a four game road trip on Tuesday in Portland.

Brooklyn 122 Philadelphia 97. The 76ers remain winless on the road at 0-5. They’re 6-0 in Philadelphia.

Orlando 117 San Antonio 110. Aaron Gordon scored 26 points as the Magic ended a four game slide.

Phoenix 102 Memphis 100. Devin Booker's go ahead jumper won it for the Suns who snapped a seven game losing streak. The Suns and Tyson Chandler agreed on a buyout and Chandler has been placed on waivers. Reports indicate Chandler will sign with the Lakers.

Toronto 121 Los Angeles Lakers 107. The Lakers trailed by 31 points in the first quarter. I repeat. 31 points in the first quarter. Kawhi Leonard missed the game with a sore left foot. Serge Ibaka scored a career high 34 points on 15-17 from the floor. The Raps are 9-1.

Portland 111 Minnesota 81. The Blazers start the season 7-3. Meyers Leonard had a double-double off the bench with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler missed the game, "precautionary rest." Derrick Rose was a late scratch.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!