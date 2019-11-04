Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.04.19

FINAL FROM INDIANA: Pacers 108 Bulls 95 (Bulls 2-5, 1-4 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 21pts. Pacers: Warren: 26pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 10. Pacers: Leaf: 15.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 9. Pacers: Brogdon 7

CCI RECAP: The undermanned Pacers, without three of their top players (Oladipo, Sabonis, Turner) received solid production from TJ Leaf and Goga Bitadze as Indiana handed the Bulls their fifth loss in seven games. The Bulls shot 41-30-56 across the board. Leaf recorded his second career double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Bitadze scored 9 points and four blocks. Wendell Carter Jr had another solid game of 20 points (9-10 fgs) and 10 rebounds.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls missed 11 free throws.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: "We didn't come with the appropriate edge and the appropriate fear for a tough group of guys who played hard. We got stumped... we got stumped." - Coach Boylen

UP NEXT: Home with Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:



Los Angeles 103 San Antonio 96. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 46 and 22 rebounds. Dwight Howard scored 14 points and 13 rebounds off the bench. The Lakers won their fifth straight. The Lakers say Avery Bradley will be day-to-day with a lower right leg contusion and that xrays were negative.

Los Angeles Clippers 103 Utah Jazz 94. Kawhi Leonard scored 18 of his team high 30 points in the fourth quarter. Up next for LAC, Wednesday at home against the Bucks. Finals preview?

Dallas 131 Cleveland 111. Luka Doncic with his second straight triple double. He posted 29-14-15 numbers. Doncic became only the second player in NBA history to register back to back 25-10-15 numbers.

Miami 129 Houston 100. The Heat go to 5-1 as Miami led by as many as 41 points. James Johnson scored 17 points in his season debut for the Heat.

Sacramento 113 New York 92. De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield combined for 46 points. The Knicks dropped to 1-6.

