Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.02.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 112, Pistons 106. (Bulls: 2-4, 1-1 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 26pts. Detroit: Drummond: 25pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 11. Pistons: Drummond: 23.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 6. Pistons: Rose: 7.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls showed mental toughness in their hard fought victory as they rode the timely shooting of Zach LaVine who scored 10 points in the final 3:30. The Pistons battled back behind Luke Kennard, Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose but it was LaVine, Thaddeus Young and Wendell Carter Jr. who refused to allow the injury-riddled Pistons (Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson - out) from stealing a game in Chicago. Young hit a huge three ball in the fourth quarter and Carter Jr. managed to record his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Otto Porter got the Bulls in an early flow and finished with an impressive 22-6-4 game.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls went 16-40 from three point country - an impressive 40%. 25-23 - points and rebounds for Andre Drummond... his third 20-20 game of the season.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Carter Jr, LaVine and Porter. Pistons: Drummond and Rose.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: "I felt winning the first quarter was huge for us. It's the third first quarter we won in a row." - Coach Boylen

UP NEXT: At Indiana Sunday

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Los Angeles Lakers 119, Dallas 110 OT: LA's Danny Green's three ball sent the game to OT. LeBron James and Luka Doncic each had triple-double games. James: 39-10-16. Doncic: 31-13-15. Kyle Kuzma made his season debut for the Lakers and scored nine points in 19 minutes. The Lakers play the Bulls at the United Center Tuesday.

Indiana 102, Cleveland 95: Malcolm Brogdon stepped up for the injury plagued Pacers and recorded a 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists game. Domantas Sabonis had a robust game of 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Boston 104, New York 102: Jayson Tatum's jumper with 1.3 seconds left was an "onions" moment for the budding superstar. Tatum finished with 24. Kemba Walker added 23 for the Celtics.

Milwaukee 123, Orlando 91: Giannis Antetokounmpo with another "Giannis" type game of 29 points and 14 rebounds. The Bucks played on the road last night in orlando and host the rested Raptors tonight.

Brooklyn 127, Houston 116: Taurean Prince with an impressive 27 points 12 rebounds game. James Harden went 2-16 from three point range.

Sacramento 102, Utah 101: The Kings get their first win of the season.

San Antonio 127, Golden State 110: Patty Mills came off the bench and poured in 31 for the Spurs. San Antonio is 4-1. Golden State fell to 1-4.

The Cavs locked up General Manager Koby Altman to a long term contract. Altman is the first GM of the Dan Gilbert ownership era to receive an extension.

Golden State's Steph Curry will be sidelined for for at least the next three months with a broken hand. He will miss both games against the Bulls this season.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure.