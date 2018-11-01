Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.01.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Denver 108, Bulls 107 OT (Bulls 2-6, 1-3 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine - 28. Denver: Jokic - 22

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker - 9. Denver: Jokic - 12

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono and LaVine each with 7. Denver: Jokic - 9

CCI RECAP: The Bulls responded with effort following Monday's blowout loss to Golden State. The Bulls led 96-90 with three minutes remaining in regulation, but Denver went on a late run to force the extra period. Paul Milsap's put back off the glass with one-tenth of second provided the Nuggets with the win. It offset a wonderful performance by Wendell Carter Jr. (25-8-5-3 blocks) and Zach LaVine (8 straight 20+ point games). To see the growth of Carter Jr. is one worth following throughout the season.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Second chance points: Denver 23-8 including the game winning hoop. The Nuggets collected 62 points in the paint.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Carter and Lavine. Denver: Jokic (22-12-9, 3 blocks). Mason Plumlee - 13 points 2 blocks.

BULLS INJURIES UPDATE: Head Coach Fred Hoiberg informed the media Lauri Markkanen is still two to four weeks out. Denzel Valentine is scheduled to have an MRI and will be re-evaluated today.

UP NEXT: Home with Indiana Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Minnesota 128, Utah 125: D. Rose with a career high 50. I am overjoyed! Afterward, his teammates doused Rose as they paid respect not only for his performance, but his perseverance battling through multiple injuries that has hampered his career; a career that saw him win the MVP at 22. Jimmy Butler sat out with "general soreness."

Indiana 107, New York 101: Domantas Sabonis scored a career high 30 points going 12-12 shooting. The Pacers will be at the United Center Friday.

Brooklyn 120, Pistons 119 OT: Make it three straight losses for Detroit. Former Piston, Spencer Dinwiddie made a three pointer with seven seconds left and finished with 25 points.

Golden State 131, New Orleans 121: Through nine games, Steph Curry is shooting a remarkable 52.9% from three point range. Seven 3s in the books last night as Curry scored 37 points. After draining an NBA record 14 threes against the Bulls on Monday, Klay Thompson poured in 18 points with one three ball. The Warriors held a moment of silence for Willie McCovey who died Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers 114, Dallas Mavericks 113: LeBron James made the game winning free throws with 2.1 seconds left. The Mavs fall to 0-5 on the road.

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90: The Spurs led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter. The Suns have lost six straight and joined the Wizards and Cavs for the NBA's worst record.

