Chuck's Daily Check In - 10.8.2019

Final from the United Center: Milwaukee 122, Bulls 112

Leading Scorers: Bulls: LaVine: 16 points, Milwaukee: Mason: 14 points

Leading Rebounders: Bulls: Satoransky: 7, Milwaukee: T. Antetokounmpo:10

Leading Assists: Bulls: LaVine: 5, Milwaukee: Mason: 6.

Key Stats:

Bulls: Scored 36 points off 24 Milwaukee turnovers. The Bulls attempted 38FTs.

Milwaukee: The Bucks out rebounded the Bulls 60-44.

Game summary: The Bucks played without four starters including league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Lopez twins combined for 27 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee spread the floor with three point shooting and created off the dribble. The Bulls played without Wendell Carter Jr. The Bulls missed 61 shots on the night but went to the foul line 38 times. Head Coach Jim Boylen used a variety of lineups. Denzel Valentine saw action for the first time in over a year and scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.

In the Locker Room:

The Bulls rookies held their own.

Coby White: 25 minutes. 12 points (8 FTA), 2 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford: 17 minutes. 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Coach Boylen: "Gafford's energy is off the charts. He's done a great job with his conditioning. He's really worked hard at it, fought through some knick knack things. He has good instincts at that position."

Coach Boylen on Coby White: "He didn't look nervous. He was poised, he was tough, physical. He was confident. He just seems to be getting better and better. No moment's too big for him."

Up Next: Home with New Orleans Wednesday.

24 Seconds NBA News and Notes:

New Orleans 133, Atlanta 109: The "Zion Effect" is in full force. The young rookie out of Duke, the most celebrated player to enter the NBA since LeBron James did not disappoint. Williamson scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and came away with three steals in 28 minutes. Yes, he can dunk as well.

Toronto 134, Houston 129: The Raptors rallied from a 17 point fourth quarter deficit and beat Houston in the first of two games in China. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points. James Harden with 34 points , 7 assists and 2 rebounds.

New York 104, Washington 99: The Knicks Marcus Morris was ejected for hitting Justin Anderson in the head with the ball. Seriously? The Knicks' RJ Barrett had a terrific line of 17-7-3.

Orlando 115, Detroit 91: Aaron Gordon with a monster game..ok, I get it; it's preseason , just sayin'. 25 points eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

Cleveland 120, San Lorenzo 89 (Argentine): Rookie Darius Garland played 14 minutes scoring nine points and assisting on two buckets.

