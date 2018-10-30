Chuck's Daily Check In - 10.30.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Golden State 149 Bulls 124. Bulls (2-5, 1-2 at home) Golden State (7-1, 4-1 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Blakeney and LaVine each with 21 points. Golden State: Thompson: 52 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker: 9. Golden State: McKinnie: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Parker: 6. Golden State: Green: 11.

CCI RECAP: Golden State scored 44 points at the end of the first quarter. 92 points scored by GST at halftime. Ballgame.

CCI GAME BALLS:

Bulls: Blakeney and Carter with career highs in points of 21 and 17 respectively. Parker 15-9-6.

Warriors: Thompson with 52 points - NBA record 14 made 3s. Thompson got the mojo going early nailing 7- 3s in the first quarter. He entered the game 5 of 36 behind the arc. Alfonzo McKinnie from Marshall High in Chicago recorded his first career double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

CCI QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Coach Hoiberg: "The disappointing thing is the lack of edge we played with tonight that allowed them to get confident and get going. When we've played through adversity we've won a couple games, when we haven't, this is what happens."

UP NEXT: Home with Denver Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee 124 Toronto 109. No Giannis. No Kawhi. The Bucks match their best start in franchise history at 7-0. The Raps fall to 6-1.

Portland 103 Indiana 93. Former Boilermaker Caleb Swanigan with his first career double-double of 11 points 10 rebounds for Portland. The Trailblazers have won three straight and eight of nine games against the Pacers. Big road win for Terry Stotts ball club.

Philadelphia 113 Atlanta 92. Ben Simmons doing his thing: 21-12-9. The 76ers out rebounded the Hawks 64-47.

Sacramento 123 Miami 113. The Kings won on the road. Those South Beach temptations can wait for another day! Willie Cauley-Stein with a 26-13 game.The Kings outscored the Heat in the paint 68-38.. Hassan Whiteside grabbed 24 rebounds. Jason Richardson poured in a career high 31 for the Heat. This is only the second time in the last 12 years Sacramento has had a winning record after seven games. Wowza.

NY 115 Brooklyn 96. The Knicks snapped a five game losing streak. The Nets have lost three straight.

Minnesota 124 Los Angeles Lakers 120. Jimmy Butler buried 5-3s in the 4th quarter. KAT: 25-16- 4 blocks The Lakers go to 2-5.

San Antonio 113 Dallas 108-OT. DeMar DeRozan is is making an early season statement. 34 points-9 rebounds for the veteran out of USC. Mavs rookie Luka Doncic had 31.

Denver 116 New Orleans 111. Gary Harris scored 23 for the 5-1 Nuggets who roll in to Chicago for a Wednesday night game. Nikola Jokic with a 12-10 game, his fifth double-double in six games. The Pelicans played without Anthony Davis and Elfrid Payton.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!