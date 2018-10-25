Chuck's Daily Check-in: 10.25.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Bulls 112, Charlotte 110. Bulls (1-3, 1-1 at home) Charlotte: 2-3 (2-2 road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 32pts, Charlotte: Walker : 23 points

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker: 9, Charlotte: Williams: 8

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5, Charlotte: Walker: 6

CCI RECAP: The banged up and battered Bulls picked up their first win with a gutsy performance. The backcourt of Cameron Payne and Zach LaVine combined for 53 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists. Payne scored a career high 21 points and owned the third quarter nailing five 3s. Zach with another brilliant game of 32 points scoring 30 or more points for the fourth straight game to start the season. The only other Bull to accomplish that feat was Michael Jordan in 1986. The Bulls did an excellent defensive job on Kemba Walker holding the two time All Star ten points under his average. Walker arrived in Chicago the league's second leading scorer at 33 per game.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: A combined 42 points scored by the Bulls bench.

CCI PLAY OF THE GAME: A "Zach Attack" moment as LaVine drove to the rim and was fouled with 0.5 seconds left. His two free throws gave the Bulls the lead and the win as Malik Monk's right wing shot attempt came up short as time expired.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: LaVine, Payne but I'm giving the Bulls bench a game ball. Yes, I'm not frugal! Cristiano Felicio was solid as the first big off the bench with a 9 point 5 rebound game. Ryan Arcidiacono with a career high 10 points. Jabari Parker nearly missed a double-double of 11 points and 9 rebounds and Chandler Hutchison gave Fred Hoiberg's ball club some quality floor burn going 4 of 5 from the field.

INJURY UPDATE: Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said Bobby Portis will undergo a scan on his right knee today.

UP NEXT: At Charlotte Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 144 Washington 122. The Warriors scored 46-1st quarter points and coasted past the Wiz. Steph Curry with 51...all coming in the first three quarters. He did not play in the fourth quarter. He drilled 11- 3s and went 10-10 from the line.

Toronto 112 Minnesota 105. The Raps are 5-0 for the second time in franchise history. Four of those wins have come in Toronto. Kawhi Leonard with 35. I think it's safe to say he's healthy.

Atlanta 111 Dallas 104. The Mavs blew a 25 point first half lead. Two of the finest rookies were on display as Luka Doncic of the Mavs posted 21-9-2. Atlanta's Trae Young 17-4-5. Kent Bazemore had a career high 32 for the Hawks.

Milwaukee 123 Philadelphia 108. The good news for the 76ers is Ben Simmons returned after missing the Detroit game with back soreness. The bad news...Giannis and more Giannis. He became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain—that's the Wilt Chamberlain since 1965-66 to record 4 straight 25-15 games to open the season. WOWZA. The Bucks are 4-0. Philly is 0-3 on the road.

Utah 100 Houston 89. The Rockets start the year 1-3, 0-2 at home. Donovan Mitchell scored 38. Eric Gordon with a tough night at the office for Houston going 5-21 from the floor and 1-12 from 3 point range.

Miami 110 New York 87. The Heat scored 45 -third quarter points. NY dropped to 1-4, 0-3 on the road.

Brooklyn 102 Cleveland 86. Life without LeBron is tough- real tough. Cavs go to 0-4.

Indiana 116 San Antonio 96. The Pacers by 20 on the road..seriously? Tim, Manu, Tony, Kawhi ain't walking through the door. The Pacers led by as many as 29 points at one stage.

Sacramento 97 Memphis 92. You know who is ballin for the Kings? Willie Cauley Stein. 15 rebounds for the big man out of Kentucky.

Los Angeles 131 Phoenix 113 Pop the corks...LeBron and the Lakers get win number one. The Lakers played without the suspended Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram and still won by 18 on the road. The Suns' Devin Booker strained his left hamstring in the third quarter and did not return.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.