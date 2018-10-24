Chuck's Daily Check-in: 10.24.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Charlotte (2-2, 2-1 on the road) at Bulls (0-3, 0-1 at home). 7PM.

TV: NBC SPORTS CHICAGO: Neil Funk and Stacey King 7PM.

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:45 PM pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine : 32 ppg. Charlotte: Walker: 33 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDER: Bulls: Portis: 11 per. Zeller: 6 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono: 7 per. Charlotte: Walker: 5 per.

CCI PREVIEW: A devastating loss for the Bulls with Kris Dunn sidelined 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain so it’s “next man up” for the ball club. That “next man up” is Cam Payne, Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaq Harrison or Tyler Ullis. Will it be a point guard by committee? Stay tuned.

Zach LaVine is doing some serious ballin'. His hard work in the off season is paying off at 32 points per game, shooting a sizzling 61% from the floor, 45% from three point range and 83% from the line.

The Bulls face a Hornets team coming off a blow out loss to the Raptors. Kemba Walker, as is the case with LaVine, is having a spectacular start of the season averaging 33 points per game. His three point shooting has been off the chart, ripping the net at a 47% clip.

CCI GRABBING SOME POPCORN: Hard to truly wolf down kernels while a broadcasting game but you get the point. The marquee headliners: LaVine and Walker. Kemba is second in the NBA after Nikola Mirotic in scoring at 33 points per game. Zach LaVine is third at 32.3. It will be a blast watching these two on the floor tonight. Oh, by the way, I like the carmel popcorn at Garrett’s, just sayin.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Detroit 133, Philadelphia 132 OT. Blake Griffin has joined the 50 point club. Griffin is off to a great start, as is Detroit. Griffin with a driving layup and-one propelled the Pistons to a 3-0 start. He posted 50-14-6 numbers. He became the first Piston to score 50 points in a game since Rip Hamilton in 2006. Ben Simmons remains sidelined with a back issue.

New Orleans 116, LA Clippers 109. Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis. 34 points 13 rebounds. The Pelicans stay unbeaten at 3-0.

Denver 126, Sacramento 112. The Nuggets with their first 4-0 start since 2009.

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls