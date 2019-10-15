Chuck's Daily Check In - 10.15.19

The Bulls will get some quality practice in before they play their final preseason game Thursday hosting Atlanta.

The Bulls attempted 49-three point field goals in Sunday's win over the Raptors. The Bulls aren't about to become the second coming of the Houston Rockets who averaged a whopping 45 per game a season ago but Head Coach Jim Boylen is encouraging his team to move the ball and hit the open man and make the right play. Last season the Bulls were statistically one of the lowest ranked teams (27th) shooting three balls averaging 26 per game. That will change this year.

Zach LaVine is shooting 58% behind the arc and is having a fantastic training camp. He also takes pride playing defense. LaVine is optimistic about the upcoming season as he tells Bulls.com:

" We're just a lot more together. We've our goals set this year and that's something to strive for. It's something that we haven't had the opportunity of due to injuries. We have them set now and it's something to work forward to and we're all together."

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

An MRI revealed no structural damage to the injured right thumb of the Lakers Anthony Davis..

Los Angeles Lakers 104, Golden State 98: A pretty good night at the office for Dwight Howard: 12-13-6- 4 steals and 1 block.

Miami 120, Atlanta 87: It's a busy week for the Hawks playing three games in four nights . Miami's sensational rookie Tyler Herro with a 23-5-2 line. Trey Young scored 23 points.

Charlotte 120, Memphis 99: Terry Rozier is in store for a big stat season. 24-7-8 . The rebuilding Grizz have some nice young pieces and Brandon Clarke is one of them. He registered a 16-12 game.

Denver 107, Phoenix 102: Frank Kaminsky has a new team and new results. The Suns big man scored 22 points and pulled down 6 rebounds.

Sacramento 128 ,Utah 115: Not sure how many games the Kings are going to win but they'll be fun to watch. Buddy Hield had a 23-3-5 line.

Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 70: For the Thunder, this is all about the future with a boat load of first round picks but for now..welcome to rebuilding. Luka Doncic with an impressive 19-10-7 night.

CCI wishes long time Mavs PR Director Sarah Melton the best as she enters the world of retirement following twenty years of tremendous loyalty and professionalism.

