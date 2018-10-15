Chuck's Daily Check-In: 10.15.18

UPCOMING GAMES

NBA SEASON OPENER: Thursday at Philadelphia.

BULLS' HOME OPENER: Saturday vs Detroit.

The Bulls went through a Sunday workout then participated in a two quarters open practice in front of season ticket holders at the United Center. It was followed by a discussion of business and basketball and everything in between with Bulls President and COO Michael Reinsdorf, VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson and General Manager Gar Forman. It was extremely transparent and informative.

"I think it's really important as an organization we give back to the community. The community has supported us in amazing ways over the years." Reinsdorf said.

The Bulls will have plenty of time to get ready for the 76ers. Every coach will stress the importance of "space and pace" along with shot selection and limiting turnovers. Execution of offensive plays and addition of new packages is the key, along with communicating on defense. By nature, some players aren't verbal so it's a bonus when you get a player like Bobby Portis who stresses the importance of notifying his teammates what defensive scheme and sets are called at a particular time in the game.

Jabari Parker was terrific on Friday night, looking comfortable bringing the ball up the floor; confident in his shot selection. " I just want to get the flow going;I don't want to be stagnant."

CCI 24 SECONDS NEWS AND NOTES

Jimmy Butler practiced with his teammates in Minnesota and is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Spurs. Regarding fan reaction to his trade request, Butler told reporters, "Go ahead boo me. That's going to make me smile more."

According to veteran NBA writer Sam Amico, the Suns have offered veteran guard Jamal Crawford a one year deal.

The Bucks waived Tyler Zeller.

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure!