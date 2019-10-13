Chuck's Daily Check In - 10.13.19

GAME DAY FROM TORONTO: Bulls at Raptors 5PM CT.

TV: NBCSC: Neil Funk and Stacey King 5PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and David Schuster. 4:45PM pregame.

CCI PREVIEW: Bulls Head Coach Jim Boylen is tightening things up as the Bulls have two preseason games remaining, as the regular season opener is just ten days away.

Expect Coach Boylen to march out his projected starting lineup against the Raptors along with establishing a pattern of bench players who will provide depth and versatility. The Bulls can easily go ten deep. Coach Boylen has the luxury of going big or small. Coby White continues to impress averaging 16 points per game. Bulls Nation is going to love the electricity he brings to the floor. Zach LaVine is enjoying a splendid camp averaging 22 points, shooting 51% from the field and 53% from three point range. It's expected Wendell Carter Jr. will make his 2019 preseason debut tonight after missing three games with a tailbone contusion. Carter Jr. played in only 44 games his rookie season and will be counted on to solidify the Bulls defensive packages. Whether it's rebounding, shot blocking or rim protection, Carter Jr.'s presence cannot be underestimated.

Watch Coby White's 24 points vs. the Pacers in the preseason

The Raptors are the reigning NBA Champions but as we know, every season brings change and for the Raps they are no exception. Kawhi Leonard did his job. The Raptors did the same. Toronto knew there was a strong possibility Leonard could be a "one and done" player but they went for it and it paid off winning its first NBA title. Despite Leonard's departure, the Raptors are deep, well coached and well managed. Toronto may not win the EC but they will be heard from as long as Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam stays healthy. Lowry is currently out indefinitely with a thumb injury. Siakam is a budding superstar and Fred Van Vleet just gets better with every passing year. This is Toronto's first appearance on their home court since game five of the Finals. A sellout crowd will be on hand for tonight's game.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Brooklyn 91, Lakers 77: Anthony Davis sprained his right thumb and will undergo more tests on Sunday. The Lakers star suffered the injury during a game against the Nets in China.

Phoenix 134, Portland 118: The Suns sank 24 3-point field goals.

