Chuck's Daily Check-in: 10.09.18

FINAL: Charlotte 110 ( 3-1) Bulls 104 ( 1-2)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 26. Hornets: Walker: 20

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker: 11. Hornets: Batum: 12

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Carter Jr : 5. Hornets: Batum: 7 assists

CCI RECAP: The Hornets took control of the first two and one half quarters. Turnovers hurt the Bulls as did Charlotte's interior drives to the rim. The Hornets scored 56 points in the paint. Zach LaVine single handily kept the Bulls within striking distance scoring 11 of his game high 26 points in the third quarter. Zach is going to have a monster year.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls committed 19 turnovers leading to 21 Charlotte points.

CCI GAME BALL: The Hornets' Jeremy Lamb played a terrific first half and finished with 16 points. He was a +18 on the night.

PORTIS IS ALL BUSINESS: Bobby Portis is a natural coming off the bench. He's letting the game come to him and isn't forcing shots. He came through with 17 points and gathered 8 rebounds in 26 minutes.

UP NEXT: Home with Indiana Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS and NOTES

Jimmy Butler. Minnesota.

Phoenix 117 Golden State 109 Steph Curry picks up a tech. Steve Kerr is ejected telling the official, "I don't want to be here anyway" and waves goodbye.

Dallas 115 Philadelphia 112. The two teams split two outings in the NBA China Games. Luke Doncic scored 15 for the banged up Mavs. Not sure what Doncic's best position is but he is really skilled and has a high basketball IQ. I thoroughly enjoy watching him play. Joel Embiid poured in 29 points but went 0-6 from 3 point range.

Indiana 111 Cleveland 102. Victor Oladipo netted 23 points but how about Domantas Sabonis? He continues to impress with a 16-12-2 game. Loved him at Gonzaga and he will have a long, solid NBA career.

Brooklyn 110 Detroit 108-OT D'Angelo Russell pumped in for 25 including five 3-point field goals. Caris, one of CCI's favorite "under the radar" players "had a 17-9-8 game.

Miami 90 Orlando 89. Nikola Vucevic 22-14-3 for the Magic.

Washington 110 Knicks 98. Dwight Howard remains sidelined with a back injury. He has yet to play in any of the Wizards pre season games.

Sacramento 132 Maccabi Haifa 100.

Dejounte Murray is out for the season after sustaining an ACL injury over the weekend. The Spurs have lost two key players in the past 72 hours with first round pick Lonnie Walker sidelined indefinitely after a knee injury.

Strange timing but it's the NBA...Phoenix has parted ways with Ryan McDonough who had been serving as the team's General Manager. McDonough was with the team since 2013 and his contract runs through 2020.

Chris Bosh tells the NY Daily News he's vying for a comeback before the All Star break and is open to returning to the NBA playing for the Knicks. Bosh put his career on hold when blood clots resurfaced derailing his active status.

The NBA fined Boston's Marcus Smart 25-thousand dollars and Cleveland's JR Smith 15-thousand for their altercation on Saturday.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.