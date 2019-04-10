Chuck's Daily Check In - 04.10.19

GAME NIGHT FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls (22-59, 13-27 on the road) at Philadelphia (50-31, 30-10 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King. Tip-off 7PM CT.

RADIO: 560 AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:45 CT pre.

CCI PREVIEW: Game 82. It remains to be seen if the 76ers will rest their starters. Philly is locked in to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The two teams met last week in Chicago with the 76ers prevailing 116-96. The Bulls and 76ers opened the regular season October 18 here in Philadelphia as the 76ers won by 19. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is a former 76er as is JaKarr Sampson. Ryan Arcidiacono was a great star at Villanova leading the Wildcats to an NCAA title two years ago. Arcidiacono will play in his 81st of a possible 82 games tonight.

SEASON SERIES: Philadelphia 2-1.

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York 96, Bulls 86 (Bulls 22-59, 9-32 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Arcidiacono: 14 pts. New York: Smith: 25 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: J. Sampson: 8. New York: Robinson: 17.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono, Harrison and Selden: 2 each. New York: Smith: 5.

CCI RECAP: The Knicks led wire to wire as the Bulls trailed by as many as 20 points in the first quarter. NY avoided posting their worst ever record with the win. Meantime, the Bulls recorded their 32nd home court loss, a franchise record. Ryan Arcidiacono with a solid 14-6-3 game. Shaq Harrison: 13-7-3 and 2 blocks. It was Fan Appreciation Night and a sellout of 21-thousand 350 caught the game. Once again, on behalf of everyone with the Bulls, thank you for your support and passion! You are appreciated.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: “I’m excited as hell about our future.” - Coach Boylen

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 122, Philadelphia 99. Dwyane Wade’s final regular season home game went according to plan. The Heat won. Wade scored 30. He received tremendous ovations from the crowd and tributes from many people including former President Barack Obama. With Detroit winning, the Heat were eliminated from post season. Wade’s final game will take place tonight in Brooklyn.

Detroit 100, Memphis 93. The Pistons can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight at New York or if Charlotte loses at home to Orlando. The Pistons rallied from a 19 point halftime deficit.

Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97. The Hornets need to beat the Magic tonight and hope the Pistons lose at MSG.

Boston 116, Washington 110. Bradley Beal became the first player in Wizards franchise history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists while appearing in all 82 games. The Wizards lost their 50th game of the season.

Toronto 120, Minnesota 100. The Raps finished 58-24, to secure the second seed in the East. Toronto set a franchise record with its 26th road victory.

Golden State 112, New Orleans 103. Steph Curry sustained a mild foot sprain. Anthony Davis missed his seventh straight game. He wore a T-shirt that read, “That’s All Folks,” written across the front.

Dallas 120, Phoenix 109. Dirk Nowitzki scored a season high 30 points in his final home game of his brilliant career. The Suns finished 19-63. Jamal Crawford scored 51 points. It marked the fourth team Crawford has scored 50 or more points for in a single game (Bulls, Knicks, Warriors).

Utah 118, Denver 108. Donovan Mitchell matched his career high with 46 points. The Jazz won their last eight regular season home games.

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 111. Paul George nailed a three ball with less than two seconds remaining to beat the Rockets.

Portland 104, Los Angeles Lakers 101. Maurice Harkless buried a corner three as time expired. The Blazers host Utah in the opening round of the playoffs.

Magic Johnson stepped down as President of the Lakers. In an impromptu media gathering Johnson informed broadcasters and writers of his decision before telling owner Jeannie Buss. Wow.

Minnesota is finalizing plans to keep GM Scott Layden and coach Ryan Saunders, league sources tell ESPN. (Woj)

Tomorrow on CCI, we will salute all the editors and people that have assisted this column over the past two years. For now, many thanks to BullsTV, Under the direction of Brad Siegel, BullsTV is the premier NBA site for content. A personal and professional appreciation to each and every BullsTV staffer. Awesome job!

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!