Chuck's Daily Check In - 04.09.19

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York (16-64, 7-33 on the road) at Bulls (22-58, 9-31 at home).

TV: WGN: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Dunn: 11 per. New York: Smith: 14 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Dunn: 4 per. New York: Jordan: 11 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. New York: Smith: 5 per.

SEASON SERIES: Tied 1-1.

It’s a rematch of the Bulls and Knicks eight days ago at MSG as the Knicks held on for a 113-105 victory. The Knicks buried 18 three pointers led by Damyean Dotson’s six long-distance buckets. Luke Kornet added five and tallied a career-high 24 points. The Bulls trailed 37-19 after one quarter but trimmed the deficit to six in the fourth quarter before the Knicks managed to make key shots at crunch time. Robin Lopez was fabulous scoring a season-high 29 points. JaKarr Sampson, who is playing outstanding basketball, came off the bench against the Knicks and contributed with 22 points and seven rebounds.

One final note on tonight’s game supplied by @tommybeer on Twitter. Over the Knicks' last five games, Mitchell Robinson has three times as many blocks (15) as he does missed FG attempts (5). During this current five-game stretch, Robinson is averaging a double-double and 3.0 blocks per game, while shooting > 82% from the floor and > 70% on FTs.

Our last home game. On behalf of everyone with the Bulls and United Center — thank you for your support!

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM "I learned a lot being a veteran player on a younger team. My goal out there is to always help out my teammates and I think I did a good job helping them on both ends of the floor." Robin Lopez (Bulls.com)

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES: The Association had the night off to enjoy the NCAA title game. Congratulations to both teams. Virginia prevailed with a terrific OT performance.

