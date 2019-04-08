Chuck's Daily Check In - 04.08.19

CHUCK CHECKS IN

Another two day gap for the Bulls as they take on the Knicks Tuesday at the United Center.

As we approach the final home game of the season I want to personally and professionally thank all of the United Center-Bulls full and part time employees for their dedication and passion they bring our outstanding fan base. Whether it’s the food service programs, administrative, security or basketball related departments, the Bulls are a first class organization with first class individuals who truly care, 24-7 on a daily basis. I can’t begin to tell you how much I admire and respect each employee and value their work ethic and selflessness.

The iconic Jordan statue is a constant reminder that the Bulls global brand of is something I never take for granted and never will. It’s the pinnacle of success. I am confident the Bulls will return to greatness.

This has been an unusual season with a plethora of injuries to the core of the team. Coupled with a coaching change, the Bulls have still managed to play hard throughout the season. The season has been difficult on everyone from the front office, coaching staff, basketball operations to the business side and of course, the fans. Better days are ahead! I firmly believe that.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 108, Indiana 96. The Nets are in the playoffs for the first time in four years. A remarkable turn around. No draft picks- zero cap room. ..a new General Manager, a new Head Coach-it’s the first time since 2014-15 the Nets have posted a winning record.

Orlando 116, Boston 108. The Magic have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2012. Congratulations to Head Coach Steve Clifford and the entire Magic organization. The Celtics open the playoffs at home against Indiana. The Celtics are banged up. ESPN is reporting Marcus Smart has a left oblique strain, Jayson Tatum has a left shin contusion.

New York 113, Washington 110. Mario Hezonja with a career-high 30 points. He played a solid game with six rebounds and five assists. New York needs one win to avoid setting the worst record in team history.

Houston 149, Phoenix 113. The Rockets set an NBA record draining 27- 3 point baskets. Incredible.

Milwaukee 115, Atlanta 107. The Bucks captured their 60th win of the season, their first 60 win campaign since 1981. Now pressure begins in one week.

Golden State 131, Los Angeles Clippers 104. It was the Warriors last regular season game after 47 seasons in Oakland. Next year the Warriors move to San Francisco. Golden State has won five straight and claimed home court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers 113, Utah 109. The Lakers ended Utah’s seven game win streak.

Charlotte 104, Detroit 91. The Hornets have won three straight. The Pistons have lost four in a row. Andre Drummond scored 15 points and grabbed 23 rebounds for the Pistons.

Toronto 117, Miami 109 OT. The Heat picked a bad time to go on a four game losing streak. The Raptors finished 32-9 at home. If the Raps get to the NBA Finals they will have home court advantage.

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 90. The Cavs have lost nine straight.

Oklahoma City 132, Minnesota 126. Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. It was his 32nd triple-double on the season. Minnesota has scored at least 100 points in 29 straight games, a franchise record.

Dallas 129, Memphis 127 OT. Salah Mejri scored a career-high 19 points for the Mavs. He also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots. The Grizzlies Delon Wright registered his second straight triple-double, a first in franchise history. Bruno Caboclo had a career-high 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Justin Holiday scored 30 for Memphis.

Portland 115, Denver 108. CJ McCollum returned to active duty after missing ten games with a knee injury scoring nine points.

New Orleans 133, Sacramento 129. Ian Clark with 31. Jahlil Okafor had a 23-14 game. It’s a terrific story regarding Okafor who has resurrected his career with the Pelicans.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!