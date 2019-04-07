Chuck's Daily Check In - 04.07.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Philadelphia 116, Bulls 96. (Bulls: 22-58, 9-31 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: J. Sampson 29 pts (career high). 76ers: Redick: 23 pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Lemon and Sampson each with 8. 76ers: Embiid: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Lemon: 5. 76ers: Embiid and Harris each with 5.

CCI RECAP: The 76ers put the game away in the third quarter out scoring the Bulls 29-19 as JJ Redick got it going early in the period. Joel Embiid was a force with a 20-10-5- 3 block shot game. The Bulls stalled offensively but two former 76ers shined as JaKarr Sampson scored a career-high 29 points (11-17fgs) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 14 points.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Jim Boylen when asked about games like these: "I get a little frustrated. Our margin for error is not what I’d like it to be." (Bulls.com)

Up Next: Home with New York, Tuesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 133, Milwaukee 128. The Nets are back at .500 sinking 19-3s. The Nets are in sixth. Orlando is seventh with Detroit eight in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Giannis took the night off.

