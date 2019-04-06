Chuck's Daily Check In - 04.06.19

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Philadelphia (49-30, 19-20 on the road) at Bulls (22-57, 9-30 at home)

TV: WGN: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM CT.

RADIO: 560 AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

SEASON SERIES: 1-1.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Dunn: 11 ppg. 76ers: Embiid: 27 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Porter: 5 per. 76ers: Embiid: 13 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. 76ers: Simmons: 7 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The 76ers are limping in to the post season literally and figuratively. Philadelphia is a banged up team while the bigger concern is how the 76ers are playing of late—and it’s not good. Brett Brown (who I think is a very good coach) has to be concerned as his ball club is allowing 127 points over the past three games - all losses. The bench is thin and it took a recent hit with James Ennis going down for a couple of weeks.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are two franchise players. Embiid, when healthy, is nearly unstoppable. He’s coming a 34-13-13 game against the Bucks. He’s a future MVP but his health is a priority and concern. Simmons has yet to make a three point field goal in his two NBA seasons (0-17) but I can live with it. He is an outstanding passer and can finish at the rim. He has registered 10 double-doubles on the season. During the off season he needs to get in the lab and learn to shoot three points field goals and be consistent at the line (only 60%). He is an outstanding talent.

Philly has listed Embiid and Jimmy Butler as questionable for tonight’s game.

The Bulls will continue to send out new comers Walter Lemon Jr. and JaKarr Sampson and why not? They’re bringing an infusion of enthusiasm along with hustle plays. One of my greatest joys as a broadcaster is to see players who have been on the cusp of making/staying on an NBA roster fulfill their dreams with an opportunity to play on the biggest stage in the world: The NBA.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 117, Pacers 97: The Celtics broke a tie for the fourth seed with the Pacers. The Celtics won the season series 3-1. These two team could begin the playoffs next weekend in Boston.

Houston 120, New York 96: James Harden was extremely efficient scoring 26 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in just 29 minutes.

Minnesota 111, Miami 109: Dwyane Wade’s three pointer at the buzzer was off the mark and the Heat continue to fade in the East. Miami has lost four of its last six games.

Memphis 122, Dallas 112: Dirk Nowitzki came through with his first dunk of the season and that was about the only highlight of this one.

Oklahoma City 123, Detroit 110: Blake Griffin returned to Oklahoma and ripped the nets for 45 points but only one of those coming in the fourth quarter. Russell Westbrook recorded a 19-15-8 games but qualified to average a triple double for the third consecutive season. Incredible.

Charlotte 113, Toronto 110: For the second time in as many games between the Raps and Hornets, Charlotte’s Jeremy Lamb drilled a game-winning three ball to lift the Hornets to a victory over a stunned Toronto team.

Orlando 149, Atlanta 113: The Magic scored a franchise record 81 first-half points. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 59th double-double on the season. The Magic started the night as the eighth seed and finished now sixth seeded.

San Antonio 129, Washington 112: The Spurs ended a five-game losing streak. The Wizards have lost eight of ten. The Spurs shot a blistering 67% from the floor in the first half.

Los Angeles Lakers 122, Los Angeles Clippers 117: LAC has lost two in a row and with a difficult closing schedule could meet Golden State in the opening round of the playoffs. Alex Caruso scored a career-high 32 for the Lakers.

Golden State 120, Cleveland 114: The Warriors grabbed home court advantage in the West as Steph Curry scored 40 points.

Denver 119, Portland 110: Nikola Jokic was solid with 22-13-9. The Nuggets won their first division title in six years...have I told you my distaste for divisional standings? (Running joke- yes, only a million times!).

Phoenix 133, New Orleans 126 OT: My guy Jamal Crawford with a season-high 28.

ESPN is reporting Paul Westphal, Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, Bobby Jones, Al Attlee and Chuck Cooper are just some of the names that have been elected to the Hall of Fame.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!