Chuck's Daily Check In - 04.04.2019

FINAL FROM Washington D.C.: Bulls 115, Washington 114 (Bulls 22-57, 13-27 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Lemon: 24 pts. Wizards: Bryant and Portis each with 20pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: J. Sampson: 9. Washington: Bryant: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Lemon: 8. Washington: Bryant: 5.

CCI RECAP: Despite the fact both teams are on the outside looking in for a playoff berth, the Bulls and Wizards played an extremely competitive game as Walter Lemon Jr. delivered at crunch time, draining two free throws with 1.8 seconds left enabling the Bulls to snap a five game slide. Lemon poured in a game high 24 points and dished out eight assists. JaKarr Sampson played another strong game off the bench scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds. The Bulls were aggressive all game long scoring 74 points in the paint.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: “We were very concerned about our turnovers, but the last 9 min we didn’t have one. Thought that was a huge part of winning the game. Obviously, Walt made some big plays for us. Really happy for him.” Coach Boylen

HOYAS REUNION: The Bulls held their morning pre game shoot around on the campus of Georgetown University. Former Hoyas star and Georgetown/NBA legend and Head Coach Patrick Ewing stopped by and reconnected with Otto Porter Jr. It was Otto’s first visit back to Washington D.C. since he was traded by the Wizards to the Bulls.

Up next: Home with Philadelphia, Saturday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 112, Miami 102. Gordon Hayward was hoopin’ off the bench with a 28-8-5 game. The Heat fell to ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta 130, Philadelphia 122. A big game for Trae Young: 33-7-12. The 76ers played without Joel Embiid. JJ Redick scored 30 points. Redick became the single season leader in Philly franchise history with his 227th made three point field goal. Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple- double of 15-15-8.

Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105. In a possible first round matchup, Toronto received a combined 77 points and 31 rebounds from Serge Ibaka, Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam. The Nets have lost four of five games.

Orlando 114, New York 100. Nikola Vucevic with a 29-13 game. The Magic now lead the Heat by one-half game for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana 108, Detroit 89. The Pacers snapped a ten game road losing streak. Domantas Sabonis recorded a 15-13 game off the bench. Detroit’s Blake Griffin missed his third straight game with a knee issue.

Denver 113, San Antonio 85. Greg Popovich was tossed 63 seconds in to the game. The Spurs fell to eighth in the Western Conference. Denver’s Nikola Jokic with a 20-11-9 contest. The Nuggets dished out a season high 41 assists.

Charlotte 115, New Orleans 109. Kemba Walker keeps ballin. No quit in his game as he poured in 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. Frank Kaminsky tossed in 21 points for the Hornets.

Portland 116, Memphis 89. The Blazers won their 50th game in a single season for the first time since 2014-15. It’s the third under the coaching reign of Terry Stotts. Make it three straight 20-10 games for Enes Kanter. Damian Lillard hit the 2-thousand point total on the season. Evan Turner with his second straight triple-double.

Houston 135, Los Angeles Clippers 103. The Rockets scored 39 first quarter points and cruised past the Clippers in Los Angeles. James Harden had a 31-7-7 game in 30 minutes. Clint Capela is having a tremendous year as he enjoyed a robust game of 24 points and 15 rebounds at the expense of LAC.

Utah 118, Phoenix 97. Make it 63 double- doubles for Rudy Gobert (17points-13 rebounds). The Suns are 18-61.

Minnesota 110, Dallas 108. Karl-Anthony Towns led the T-Wolves with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Towns has 53 double-doubles on the year. Luka Doncic is in a major slump shooting the three rock averaging just 23% beyond the arc since March 1.

Introduced myself to former Washington center Gheorghe Muresan prior to the game. He is well loved and respected in the D.C. area. He is a very tall man at 7-7. Me, not so much!

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!