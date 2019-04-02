Chuck's Daily Check In - 04.02.19

FINAL FROM THE GARDEN IN NEW YORK: New York 113, Bulls 105 (Bulls: 21-57, 12-27 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Lopez: 29 pts (season-high). Knicks: Kornet: 24pts (career-high).

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Harrison: 10. New York: Robinson: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Harrison and Lemon each with 5. New York: Dotson: 6.

CCI RECAP: The Knicks entered the game shooting 33% from three point range but it was a different story Monday night at MSG as the Knicks sank 18 of 38 attempts for a sizzling 47%. Luke Kornet scored a career high 24 points nailing five-threes. Damyean Dotson drained five long range jumpers. The Bulls trailed by as many as 28 but battled back in the second half led by Robin Lopez season high 29 points. Lopez, celebrating his 31st birthday, was unstoppable in the lane as he showed several moves and counter post ups against rookie Mitchell Robinson. JaKarr Sampson, freshly signed off the Windy City Bulls roster made his Bulls debut tying his career-high 22 points while playing on a familiar court where he once starred at St. John’s. Walter Lemon Jr. became the 18th different player to start a game for the Bulls this season tying a franchise record set in 2003-04.

Up next: At Washington, Wednesday.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: “Poor first quarter start. We battled and got some different lineups out there. Happy for JaKarr and I thought RoLo had one of his better games tonight. We have to start better and I thought their ball movement was better to start the game.” Coach Boylen

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121: Giannas Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and George Hill combined for 79 points. ESPN is reporting the Nets plan to extend the contracts of Head Coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff.

Toronto 121, Orlando 109. The Raps won their sixth Atlantic Division title. Don’t get me started on having divisions in the NBA. Danny Green scored a season-high 29 points. Monday marked the 18th anniversary of Tracy McGrady returning to Toronto in an Orlando uniform. He was booed throughout the game but scored 24 points as the Magic beat the Raptors 104-101. It was quite the spectacle but nothing like Vince Carter‘s first trip to Toronto in a Nets uniform. Trust me I was there on both occasions.

Indiana 111, Detroit 102. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner combined for 35 points and 18 rebounds. The Pacers ended a three game slide. The Pacers and Celtics remain tied for the fourth spot in the East. They meet Friday in Indianapolis.

Boston 110, Miami 105. Al Horford recorded a triple -double of 19-11-10. Miami leads Orlando by 1/2 game for eight in the East. The Heat went 10-37 from three point range (27%). From ESPN: Kelly Olynyk has now played 1,700 minutes and will receive a $1M bonus. Olynyk will also earn $400K if Miami participates in the playoffs.

Portland 132, Minnesota 122. Evan Turner had a 13-11-10 off the bench, his first triple-double in exactly 4 years. The Blazers moved in to a third place tie with Houston in the West.

Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102. The 76ers played without Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler.

Utah 111, Charlotte 102. Rudy Gobert with a monster 18 points-18 rebounds game. He leads the NBA in double-doubles with 62. Kemba Walker ripped the nets for 47 points. Interesting times ahead for Charlotte. The Hornets trail the Heat by three games for the eighth spot with five games left.

Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113. The Suns won their 18th game of the season. The Cavs own 19 wins.

Thank you for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!