Chuck's Daily Check-In: 03.29.19

The Bulls return to the practice floor today; a Bulls ball club that is battered, bruised and depleted yet one that will keep grinding to the finish line. Every game is valuable. Every quarter is precious for any player seeing floor time. Don’t believe me? Ask Cristiano Felicio who has been on a great run of late. Ask Brandon Sampson who is hoping his late season play will merit a complete NBA contract next year. Ask Ryan Arcidiacono who will lead the team in games played having missed only one to date, and the game he did not see floor time was a coach’s decision. How many of us prior to the season opener could have predicted that stat? I love what Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison have done coming off the bench. Wayne Selden Jr. is making the most of his opportunity since coming over from Memphis. There are story lines galore with the Bulls and for that matter every NBA team that will miss the post season.

From Mark Strotman of NBC Sports Chicago: 21-year-old Lauri Markkanen finishes his second season averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 3-pointers per game. The 18-9-2 club:

Lauri is out for the season and I can’t wait to see him back on the floor in 2019-20.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 128, Los Angeles Clippers 118. Khris Middleton exploded for 39 points-8 rebounds- 5 assists. Giannis: 34-9-5. He suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury after stepping on Garrett Temple’s foot in the fourth quarter. He stayed on the floor but did not re-enter the game. It was the Bucks 44th win by double figures.

San Antonio 116, Cavaliers 110. The Spurs retired Manu Ginobili’s jersey. It was Manu who perfected the Euro step. Manu was so well respected in the league. Everyone loved him. The game itself featured 12 ties and 11 lead changes.

Philadelphia 123, Brooklyn 110. The Nets end their seven game road trip at 2-5. Joel Embiid 39-13-6 assists. The 76ers are a lock for the third seed with seven games left-two against the Bulls.

Houston 112, Denver 85. The Rockets scored 40-second quarter points. Clint Capela extended his career best streak of games with at least 10 rebounds to 11 games.

Toronto 117, New York 92. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points. The Raptors rested Kawhi Leonard. Will we see Leonard Saturday against the Bulls? Mitchell Robinson collected 21 rebounds-most by a Knicks rookie in 50 years.

Detroit 115, Orlando 98. Andre Drummond with 18 points-18 rebounds. The Pistons are in the sixth seed. Brooklyn is seventh. Orlando is eighth.

Miami 105, Dallas 99. Goran Dragic delivered a triple double of 23-12-11. Dwyane Wade ended his all time series against Dirk Nowitzki with an 18-17 record.

New Orleans 121, Sacramento 118. Julius Randle 34-11-3.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!