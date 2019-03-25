Chuck's Daily Check In - 03.25.19

It’s an “off” day for the Bulls meaning no game is scheduled but practice will be on the agenda for Jim Boylen’s crew. The Bulls are banged up and Coach Boylen will be judicious how handles drills, scrimmages and other on court related matters.

The Bulls have an interesting schedule playing back to back on Tuesday-Wednesday (away at Toronto-home with Portland). The ball club then gets two more days off before entertaining the Raptors on Saturday. All told, the Bulls play the Knicks, 76ers and Raptors twice with single games remaining against the Trailblazers and Wizards.

Like every team that is on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, the Bulls must grind through the next 17 days and play hard, smart, passionate basketball. A number of players around the league are fighting for contracts and roster spots for next season. It’s not all about stats. It’s about playing team basketball which translates into competitive basketball on both ends of the floor.

Quick notes:

Shaq Harrison recorded a career high nine rebounds against Utah.

Cristiano Felicio had a solid 10-6-2 game against the Jazz. Prior to the Utah game he totaled 15 points and 6 rebounds against the Wizards.

Robin Lopez over the last ten games is averaging 15 points and 6 rebounds shooting 57%.

Ryan Arcidiacono is shooting 50% from the field the last ten games.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Charlotte 115, Toronto 114: The Raps are now four games behind Milwaukee for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Jeremy Lamb’s desperation 47 footer as time expired won it for the Hornets.

Milwaukee 127, Cleveland 105: Giannis 26-10-7. The Bucks are rollin’ at 55-19, 30-6 at home.

Golden State 121, Detroit 114: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 50 points. Golden State hit the 50-win mark for the sixth straight season. The Warriors are atop the Western Conference. The Pistons fell to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio 115, Boston 96: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 48 points becoming the third player in Spurs history with multiple 45 point games in a season.

Houston 113, New Orleans 90: Clint Capela pulled down 17 rebounds.

Indiana 124, Denver 88: Bojan Bogdanovic lit up the Nuggets for 35 points. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner each posted double-doubles for the Pacers.

Los Angeles Clippers 124, New York 113: The Clippers posted their fifth straight win. It was a costly game for the Knicks losing Kevin Knox (sprained left ankle) and Frank Ntilikina (groin). The Knicks are without Allonzo Trier, Noah Vonleh and Dennis Smith Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers 111, Sacramento 106: LeBron posted a triple-double. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 of his 29 points in the third quarter.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!