Chuck's Daily Check In - 03.21.19

Bulls 126, Washington 120 OT. (Bulls: 21-52, 9-27 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 32. Washington: Parker: 28.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 13. Washington: Bryant: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 13. Washington: Beal and Satoransky each with 7.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls learned prior to the game that Zach LaVine would join Otto Porter Jr. on the bench due to a right thigh contusion. The Bulls were already dealing with a depleted roster without Wendell Carter Jr., Denzel Valentine and Chandler Hutchison. The Wizards were without John Wall and Dwight Howard. Lauri Markkanen went to work scoring 32 points and 13 rebounds. His three point shot at the top of the circle in OT sealed the deal. Kris Dunn was fabulous with a 26-6-13 game. He scored eight of the Bulls 13 OT points. Shaq Harrison brings energy and toughness every game and last night was no exception. He recorded his second straight-four steal game and poured in 18 points as a starter. Cristiano Felicio is hoopin off the bench, continuing his solid play off late with 15 points-6 rebounds and a block shot.

The Bulls scored 66 points in the paint, making it 11 straight games where the Bulls have scored 50 or more points in the paint.





CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "Kris Dunn is a hard worker who cares, tries and isn't afraid of the moment. Thought Kris made some huge plays and came through big time. Really happy for him."

UP NEXT: Home with Utah, Saturday.

And a very special Happy Birthday to our Hall of Famer, Benny the Bull!

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 123, Oklahoma City 114 OT. Give the Most Improved Player award to Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. Please. 33 points-13 rebounds. This man is a stud. OKC retired Nick Collison’s jersey in a pre game ceremony.

Philadelphia 118, Boston 115. Joel Embiid grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds, scored 37 points and came through with a big swat on Kyrie Irving at crunch time. Jimmy Butler scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland 107, Milwaukee 102. Collin Sexton scored 25 points and became the first rookie since 1998 (Tim Duncan) to score at least 23 points in seven straight games. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Niko Mirotic suffered a thumb injury and could miss a month.

Utah 137, New York 116. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points. The Jazz have won five straight. The Knicks have lost 10 of 11.

Memphis 126, Houston 125. James Harden scored 57 points but Jonas Valanciunas with “onions” -sinking the game winning free throw with less than a second remaining. Valanciunas scored a career-high 33 points. Harden, incidentally, also scored 57 against Memphis on January 14.

Miami 110, San Antonio 105. The Heat ended the Spurs nine game win streak. Goran Dragic had 22 points.

Orlando 119, New Orleans 96. No Anthony Davis. The Magic have won three straight.

Portland 126, Dallas 118. Damian Lillard with another, well, Damian Lillard game. 33 points-12 assists. The Blazers are 17 games over.500.

Thanks for reading CCI.