Chuck's Daily Check In - 03.16.19

FINAL FROM LOS ANGELES:

Los Angeles Clippers 128, Bulls 121. (Bulls: 19-51, 11-24 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 31pts. LAC: Gallinari: 27pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Lopez and Markkanen each with 8. LAC: Beverley: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. LAC: Beverley and Gilgeous-Alexander each with 7.

CCI RECAP: It was a wild third quarter. Both Jim Boylen and Doc Rivers were ejected after they exchanged words. Meantime, the Clippers exploded for 45 points in the period. Harrell was outstanding off the bench providing the Clippers with toughness and energy. His line: 26-5-2 and 3 blocks. The Clippers had three players score 20 or more points. The Bulls welcomed the return of Zach LaVine who poured in 31. Robin Lopez with another solid low post game with 22 points on 9 of 12 from the field. He’s now 22 of his last 32 field goals for a sizzling 68%. The Bulls committed 17 turnovers leading to 23 LAC points. The Bulls did fight back but it was too little, too late as the Clippers won their seventh straight over a four season span against the Bulls.

Ryan Arcidiacono took a nasty hit on the jaw off an illegal screen. Arcidiacono was evaluated and felt better after spending time in the locker room.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: “I thought we played very well in the first half, competed and battled. Besides a couple of careless turnovers, I thought we were in control of the game.” Coach Boylen

Milwaukee 113, Miami 98. The Heat blew a 23 point home court lead. The Bucks outscored the Heat 71-46 in the second half. Giannis with a monster game of 33-16-9 game. The Bucks improved to 52-17, best in the NBA.

Detroit 111, Los Angeles Lakers 97. LeBron sat this one out (rest-load management). Andre Drummond had 19 rebounds-23 rebounds. Drummond is four rebounds from posting his sixth straight season of 1-thousand points, 1-thousand rebounds.

Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 114. Joel Embiid had 21 points and 17 rebounds. The Kings had a tough two week road trip losing their last three games and overall seven of nine. They host the Bulls Sunday night.

Charlotte 116, Washington 110. With playoff implications on the line, the Hornets got 28 from Kemba Walker. Bradley Beal had 40 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists in a losing cause.

Houston 108, Phoenix 102. James Harden 41-9-11.

San Antonio 109, New York 83. The Spurs have won seven straight. The Knicks have lost eight in a row.

Portland 120, New Orleans 110. Damian Lillard became the second leading scorer in Trailblazers history behind Clyde Drexler. Julius Randle scored a career high 45 points and 11 rebounds. Elfrid Payton has had an injury plagued year but of late he’s produced and posted a triple double of 14-16-11.

Up next: At Sacramento, Sunday.

The Bulls say thank you to 40 years of broadcasting excellence as The Voice of the Clippers, Ralph Lawler retires at the end of the season. Ralph is headed to the Hall of Fame and I, along with thousands of others, wish him all the best in retirement.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!