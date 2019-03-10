Chuck's Daily Check In - 03.10.19

GAME DAY FROM DETROIT: Bulls: (19-48, 11-22 on the road) at Detroit ( 33-31, 20-13 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 11: AM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul. 10:45 AM pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23ppg. Detroit: 25ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 9 per. Detroit: Drummond: 15 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. Detroit: Griffin: 5 per.

SEASON SERIES: Detroit: 3-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The two teams get right back at it Sunday in Detroit and it’s an early start time. VERY early. Like 11AM CT tipoff early. That’s right, 11AM and considering the clocks “spring ahead” an hour, it will be interesting to see how the Bulls and Pistons handle the unusual circumstances of today’s contest.

What is apparent is that Detroit went back to the basics and kept it simple in the second half throwing the ball in to Andre Drummond (17 straight double-double games) and the effectiveness of Blake Griffin who can post up and also hit the jumper. Detroit played lethargically throughout the entire first half and accordingly, received a”stern” half time lecture from Head Coach Dwane Casey. It worked.

Under the radar performances by reserves Ish Smith, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway, they helped erase a 17 point half time deficit.

The Bulls rode the hot shooting of Otto Porter Jr. in the first half then got away from it in the final two quarters. Porter was outstanding. What a tremendous pick up by John Paxson and Gar Forman. He’s well liked and respected in the locker room. It’s been a seamless transition. For the Bulls to capture a road win today, the Bulls must avoid those six-seven minutes of Griffin becoming comfortable in the post or turn around jumpers. He can score and score in a hurry.

Expect more of the same physical brand of basketball today and I expect the Bulls to push back.

With the early start time what is your breakfast preference? CCI wants to know!

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 131, Charlotte 114. The Bucks picked up their 50th win for just the second time in the last 30 years. Giannis 26-13-6.

Boston 120, Los Angeles Lakers 107. The Lakers played without Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma and suffered their fifth straight loss. LeBron James with a 30-10-12 game. Kyrie Irving: 30-7-5.

Minnesota 135, Washington 130. OT Derrick Rose scored 16 points int he fourth quarter and overtime. KAT had a monster 40-16 game but left in the final seconds of regulation with a knee injury. Bobby Portis with 21.

Brooklyn 114, Atlanta 112. The Nets won their third straight as Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points. It was the Nets 11th win by three or fewer points. Trae Young notched his first career triple -double and the only triple-double by a rookie in Hawks franchise history. John Collins had a 33-20 game.

Sacramento 102, New York 94. DeAaron Fox is a prime time player. 30 points and eight assists as he helped the Kings stay within striking distance of the Spurs for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Portland 127, Phoenix 120. The Blazers bench played the entire fourth quarter.

