Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.28.19

FINAL FROM MEMPHIS: Bulls 109, Memphis 107. (Bulls 17-45, 10-21 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30 points. Memphis: Bradley: 23 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 10. Memphis: Noah 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn and LaVine: 4. Memphis: Bradley: 7.

CCI RECAP: Zach LaVine was locked in as the Bulls benefited from his improving three point shooting and his extraordinary ability to get to the rim. LaVine scored 12 of his game high 30 points in the fourth quarter. Lauri Markkanen with another double-double of 22 -10. For Markkanen, it’s his 11th in his last 13 games and tenth straight 20-9 game. In February, Markkanen averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds. Kris Dunn smothered Mike Conley on the defensive end making Conley uncomfortable throughout the night. Dunn played the entire fourth quarter. Otto Porter Jr. returned to action and his presence was felt as he drained three treys en route to a 20 point night. Props to the bench play of Wayne Selden, Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaq Harrison. The Bulls finished the month of February averaging 116 points in ten games.

Coach Boylen: “I thought that Kris Dunn played his best half of the season.”

Up next: At Atlanta, Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 141, Sacramento 140 OT. The Bucks won their ninth straight road game and improved to 47-14. Eric Bledsoe recorded a triple -double of 26-12-13. Malcom Brogdon scored a season high 25 points. Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III suffered an apparent leg injury and will have an MRI today.

Los Angeles Lakers 125, New Orleans 119. LeBron James netted 33 points including a ridiculous off balance corner three at crunch time. Anthony Davis sat out the fourth quarter.

Portland 97, Boston 92. The Blazers remain unbeaten (4-0) on their current road trip as Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 33 in the second half. Portland with a season best five game win streak and improved to 18-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is winless since the All-Star break.

Houston 118, Charlotte 113. Chris Paul held Kemba Walker to eight second half points as the Rockets prevailed behind the 23 points and career high 17 rebounds from Clint Capela.

San Antonio 105, Detroit 93. The Spurs returned home after a disastrous road trip ending the Pistons three game win streak. The Spurs went 25 days without a home game (All-Star break included) and posted a 1-7 road record.

Dallas 110, Indiana 101. Luka Doncic had 26 points and 10 rebounds in his final game as a teenager. Jalen Brunson scored a season high 24 points.

Utah 111, Los Angeles Clippers 105. Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points. The Jazz have won four straight and improved to eight games over .500.

Miami 126, Golden State 125. Dwyane Wade’s three point bank shot as time expired propelled the Heat to a win over a stunned Warriors ball club.

Atlanta 131, Minnesota 123 OT. Trae Young is doing serious hoopin. 36-8-10. John Collins added 33 points. Young and Collins are the first pair of teammates, both 21 or younger, with 30 points in the same game since Durant and Westbrook in March 2010. KAT with a huge game of 37-17 for the T-Wolves.

Washington 125, Brooklyn 116. Bradley Beal with 31. He finished February averaging a career high 30.9 points per game shooting 52% from the field.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out to: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!