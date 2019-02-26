Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.26.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Milwaukee 117, Bulls 106. (Bulls: 16-45, 7-24 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Lopez and Markkanen each with 26. Bucks: Brogdon and Middleton each with 22.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 12. Bucks: Wilson: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 9. Bucks: Brogdon and Connaughton: 5.

CCI RECAP: An excellent first quarter for the Bulls scoring 38 points against a superb defensive team but the second quarter proved to be the game changer as Milwaukee outscored the Bulls 38-16. The Bucks bench came through with energy and effectiveness. Both teams played without key performers as the Bulls were without two starters in Kris Dunn (migraines) and Otto Porter Jr. (leg strain). Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with right knee soreness and key reserve George Hill missed this one as well. Lauri Markkanen continues to fill up the stat sheet recording his 10th double-double in the last 12 games. Markkanen has a string of nine consecutive 20 point games. Robin Lopez played in his 198th game in a Bulls uniform and scored 26 points, the most he’s netted in a Chicago uniform. Lopez went 10 of 16 from the floor. Zach LaVine flirted with a near triple double of 11-8-9.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: “Lauri's involved in so many plays and the ball finds him. He's a big part of what we do. The ball is in his hands a lot, which is what we want - it's good for us. There's an awareness on our team that he's a primary guy and we've got to get him the rock" - Coach Boylen on Markkanen.

Up next: At Memphis, Wednesday.

10 years ago we lost two iconic figures in the history of the Chicago Bulls on the same day. It was February 26, 2009. We received word of their passing as we were preparing to visit the White House and President Barack Obama. Johnny and Norm loved the Bulls and brought passion to the franchise, our fan base and the city of Chicago. Forever in our hearts, we think of their families and thousands of people they touched in their extraordinary lives. God bless.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 124, Miami 121. The Suns won a game. This is NOT a typo. Phoenix ended a 17 game losing streak. Miami has lost six straight home games.

Houston 119, Atlanta 111. James Harden scored 28 points ending his 32 game streak of scoring 30 + points. Trae Young set career highs with eight-three pointers and 36 points.

Philadelphia 111, New Orleans 110. Tobias Harris with 29 points. Anthony Davis scored 18 points in 21 minutes but was lifted with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter and never returned. The Pelicans are limiting his playing time since he requested a trade in late January.

Memphis 110, Los Angeles Lakers 105. LeBron James bagged a triple-double of 24-12-11 but went 8 of 23 from the floor. Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Joakim Noah with a 14-12 game. After the game, James told reporters, “If you’re still allowing distractions to affect the way you play, this is the wrong franchise to be a part of and you should just come in and be like, ‘Listen, I can’t do this.” Welp.....

Minnesota 112, Sacramento 105. Karl-Anthony Towns returned from concussion protocol and had a big time game of 34 points and 21 rebounds. Derrick Rose added 20. The T-Wolves are 29-31. The Kings are 31-29.

Golden State 121, Charlotte 110. DeMarcus Cousins scored a season high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Cody Zeller made 13 of 14 shots and finished with a career high 28 points in a Hornets loss.

Portland 123, Cleveland 110. CJ McCollum scored 35 points- 11 in the fourth quarter. The Blazers led 71-48 at halftime.

Detroit 113, Indiana 109. Blake Griffin posted a triple -double(20-10-10). Believe it or not the Pistons have won seven of their last eight games.

Brooklyn 101, San Antonio 85. All Star D’Angelo Russell 23-8-7 as the Spurs have lost seven out of their last eight games. It was San Antonio’s lowest point goal of the season.

Los Angeles Clippers 121, Dallas 112. What a break out season for Montreal Harrell as he pumped in a career high 32 points. The Clippers own the seventh spot in the West. Luka Doncic had 28-10-10 but his Mavs have dropped five straight. Doncic also had nine turnovers. Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers stopped the game with nine seconds left, grabbed the PA microphone and acknowledged Dirk Nowitzki who in all likelihood is playing in his last season.

