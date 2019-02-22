Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.22.19

GAME NIGHT FROM ORLANDO: Bulls (14-44, 8-21 on the road) at Orlando: (27-32, 16-15 at home)

TV: WGN: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 6PM tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul. 5:45 pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 ppg. Orlando: Vucevic: 20 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8 per. Orlando: Vucevic: 8 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. Orlando: Augustin: 4 per.

SEASON SERIES: Orlando 2-1.

CCI PREVIEW: CCI is back!!!! Did you miss us? The Bulls resume action as they take on an Orlando ball club, winners of five straight and seven of eight. It’s the first of three games in four nights for the Bulls as they host Boston tomorrow. Lauri Markkanen entered the break with a streak of five consecutive double-double games and eight of nine. In six February games, Markkanen is averaging 25 points -12 rebounds- shooting 49% from the floor and 94% from the foul line. Zach LaVine is enjoying the Bulls new look offense averaging 24 points over the last five games shooting 53% from the field. The newest addition of the Bulls, Otto Porter Jr. is as good as advertised and better. Yes, it’s only four games but Porter is draining threes and taking his game off the bounce hitting the mid range as well. He is shooting 50% or better in three of the four games as a Bull. Porter is coming off a 37-10 game against Memphis. The Bulls announced that Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot is questionable against the Magic due to a right oblique contusion.

Orlando is turning the corner in hopes of reaching the playoffs. The All Star break for may teams is a good thing but for Orlando perhaps it came at an inopportune time. The Magic have won five straight and are knocking on the door for the eighth and final playoff berth. Nikola Vucevic, make that, All Star Nikola Vucevic is doing some serious hoopin’, averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds and has collected 41 double-double games. Jonathan Isaac, finally healthy, is averaging 17 points over the past four games. He is long and athletic and will have a superb career if he can shake off injuries.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 111, Houston 106. The Lakers overcame a 19 point deficit midway in the second half. LeBron James and Brandon Ingram combined for 56 points. James Harden scored 30 points—his 32nd consecutive of 30+ games.

Philly 106, Miami 102. A “Boban” moment....Boban Marjanovic with a huge game...19 points and 12 rebounds.

Milwaukee 98, Boston 97. Giannis picked up where he left off: 30-13-6. Niko Mirotic made his Bucks debut playing 13 minutes, scoring eight points and three rebounds.

Portland 113, Brooklyn 99. Jusuf Nurkic with a 27-12 game. Enes Kanter in his Portland debut scored 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Cleveland 111, Phoenix 98. A franchise record setting 16th straight loss for the Suns. Kevin Love with a 16-11 game. The Cavs are 13-46. Phoenix 11-49.

Golden State 125, Sacramento 123. Big brother beat little brother. The Kings have a really nice young core but they’re not ready for the Warriors; then again, when the Dubs are healthy, who is? Golden State won the season series 4-0. Steph Curry scored 36 points (10-3s). Kevin Durant had 28 points, 9 rebounds and registered 7 blocked shots.

