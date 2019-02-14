Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.14.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 122, Memphis 110.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Porter 37 (career high). Memphis: Bradley: 15.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Porter each with 10. Memphis: Valanciunas: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono: 11 (career high). Memphis: Bradley, Conley, Valanciunas and Wright each with 5.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls made their first nine shots in an offensive display that featured all five starters contributing in a robust manner. Otto Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points drilling 16 of 20 from the field. I’m so impressed with Porter who plays under control and has a high basketball IQ. He’s an underrated defensive player. Lauri Markkanen is headed in to the break playing at an extremely high level recording his fifth straight double-double and eighth in his last nine games. Ryan Arcidiacono filling in for the injured Kris Dunn dished out a career-high 11 assists and Robin Lopez notched a season-high 25 points going 10-15 from the field. Lopez is shooting a spectacular 68% from the floor the last five games, averaging nearly 17 per contest. Zach LaVine with a solid all around 15-6-7 game, shooting 54% the last 5 games, averaging 24 per game. The Bulls ball movement was terrific recording 28 assists. A great sendoff as players and management can get away or a few days and refresh before resuming play in eight days.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: "He obviously has been a big addition in a lot of different ways。" - Coach Boylen on Otto Porter Jr.

UP NEXT: All-Star break. At Orlando on February 22.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Portland 129, Golden State 107: Damian Lillard scored 29 points as the Blazers ended the Warriors five-game win streak. Golden State rested DeMarcus Cousins.

Los Angeles Clippers 134, Phoenix 107: Lou Williams became the first player in NBA history to score 30 points and collected 10 assists in fewer than 23 minutes.

Milwaukee 106, Indiana 97: Before Giannis heads to Charlotte for All-Star weekend, he destroyed the Pacers with a 33-19-11 game. The Bucks have won 20 road games, one more than they did all of last season.

Boston 118, Detroit 110: The Celtics ended the Pistons four-game win streak. Boston has won 7 out of its last 9 games. The Celtics are 9-2 this season without Kyrie Irving.

Philadelphia 129, New York Knicks 111: The Knicks suffered their 18th straight loss. Joel Embiid registered his 10th straight double-double.

Toronto 129, Washington 120: CCI’s leading candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Pascal Siakam, did not disappoint Raptors fans. He scored a career-high 44 points and gobbled up 10 rebounds. The Raps are 13-3 without Kawhi Leonard in their lineup.

Minnesota 121, Houston 111: Ok, I got it... Rockets lose... but I love watching James Harden. Harden with 42 points - his 31st consecutive game of scoring 30 or more, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in league history.

Miami 112, Dallas 101: Dwyane Wade with 22; his last appearance in Dallas...the site of his first NBA title.

Denver 120, Sacramento 118: Isaiah Thomas is back! He drilled two three-point field goals. Nikola Jokic with a triple double. The Kings blew a 17 points first half lead.

Brooklyn 148 Cleveland 138 3OT: DeMarre Carroll scored 14 of his 36 points in the third extra period. Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 42 in a losing cause for the 12-46 Cavaliers.

Enes Kanter has joined the Blazers as Portland looked to bolster their front court.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

CCI will take its own All-Star break and will resume on February 22. Always a pleasure!