Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.13.19

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Memphis at Bulls: (13-44, 5-23 at home)

TV: WGN: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23ppg. Memphis: Conley: 20ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8 per. Memphis: Jackson and Noah each with 4 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Memphis: Conley: 6.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls will attempt to snap a franchise record 11 game home losing streak. The Grizzlies parted company with Marc Gasol last week as the franchise looks to move on in a rebuild. The days of the “Grit and Grind” blue collar Grizzlies are over. Zach Randolph, Tony Allen and now Gasol are gone. Mike Conley remains in Memphis. He loves the city and the city loves him. Whether he’s around opening night of the 2019-20 season remains to be seen. The Grizzlies will build around 6-11 Jaren Jackson, drafted fourth overall out of Michigan State. He is going to have a fabulous career. Last night, Jonas Valanciunas played in his first game since December 12 and proved to be an excellent pick up from Toronto setting bruising screens and not afraid to mix it up. The United Center will welcome the return of two former Bulls in Joakim Noah and Justin Holiday. Both individuals are outstanding in the locker-room and the community. Rookie second round pick Jevon Carter out of Proviso East (West Virginia) is a hard nosed player who has had an immediate impact defensively.

Lauri Markkanen has taken his game to the next level with his sterling play of late with seven double-doubles in his last eight games. His energy has picked up considerably and is aggressive on both ends of the floor. Zach LaVine is averaging 27 points over the last four games and shooting 55% in that span. Otto Porter Jr. is averaging nearly 18 points shooting 52% from the floor and 57% from 3 point range since being acquired three games against from Washington. Kris Dunn is questionable because a bruised tailbone.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 112, Philadelphia 109. Gordon Hayward...remember him? 26-4-3. Al Horford with 23. Jason Tatum scored 20 as the Celtics won without Kyrie Irving. Boston is 3-0 against Philly and has won 18 of its last 20 against the 76ers.

San Antonio 108, Memphis 107. The Grizzlies got huge games from Avery Bradley (career high 33 points, 6-6) and Jonas Valanciunas (23-10-2 in his Memphis debut.) LaMarcus Aldridge 22 points 11 rebounds 4 blocks. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the front end of a two shot free throws with one second left with Memphis down by two. The Spurs ended a four game losing streak.

Atlanta 117, Los Angeles Lakers 113. LeBron James tied Wilt Chamberlain for fifth most triple-doubles (78) in NBA history. Trae Young had 22 points and 14 assists. The Lakers fell to a game under .500. The Hawks are getting better and have some nice pieces in place in their rebuild.

Orlando 118, New Orleans 88. The Magic registered four 20-point scorers. Nikola Vucevic continues his All-Star play with 25 points 17 rebounds. The Magic’s first four game win streak since 2015. Anthony Davis played just 24 minutes, scored 3 points (1-9 fgs) and 6 rebounds.

Golden State 115, Utah 108. The Warriors won their fifth straight and 14 of 15. When Curry, Thompson, Cousins, Durant and Green start, Golden State is 9-0.