Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.11.19

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Milwaukee (41-14, 18-9 on the road) at Bulls: (13-43, 5-22 on the road)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul. 6:45CT pre.

SEASON SERIES: Milwaukee 2-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 ppg. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo: 27ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8 per. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo: 12 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 per. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe each with 5 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls are out to snap a ten game home losing streak against Milwaukee who sport the best record in the NBA at 41-14. The Bucks are averaging 119 points in the first two games of the season series against the Bulls, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who is the leading candidate to capture MVP honors. The Bucks have put together an excellent ball club and with the acquisition of Niko Mirotic, Milwaukee is looking at a long playoff run. Mirotic is listed as out for tonight’s game with a calf injury.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Bulls need to bring their best against the Bucks, especially on the defensive end after allowing 134 points to the Wizards on Saturday.has been spectacular; piling up six double-doubles in his last seven games. Without question, Markkanen has emerged as a tremendous player who will be a multiple All-Star. The addition ofis a terrific move as the team moves forward. In two games, Porter is averaging 17 points per game.has been on fire averaging 26 points over the last three games. Zach is a gifted player and is just now scratching the surface of his greatness. The Bulls will need these three players and more tonight to contribute against the Bucks. Of course, it’s areunion.is averaging 15 points and 5 rebounds over the last five games.is averaging 12 points 4 rebounds on the season.

Philadelphia 143, Los Angeles Lakers 120. Joel Embiid with a 37-14 game. Tobias Harris added 22. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 39.

Golden State 120, Miami 118. Kevin Durant was tremendous as he ripped the nets for 39 points (16-24 from the field). Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combined for 54 points. Josh Richardson with a mammoth 37 point game for the Heat. Miami and the Pistons are tied for the 8th seed in the East.

Dallas 102, Portland 101. Luka Doncic scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. Doncic also added 9 rebounds and 6 assists. The Mavs erased a 15 point fourth quarter deficit.

Sacramento 117, Phoenix 104. Marvin Bagley III with a career-high 32 points and 7 rebounds. The Suns have lost 14 straight.

Orlando 124, Atlanta 108. A nice weekend for the Magic with back to back wins over Milwaukee and Atlanta. The Magic have now won three straight. All-Star Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Hawks suffered their third straight home loss.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!