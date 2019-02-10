Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.10.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Washington 134, Bulls 125 (13-43, 5-22 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine - 26. Washington: Beal - 31.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen - 11. Washington: Portis - 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn - 8. Washington: Satoransky - 11

CCI RECAP: The Wizards handed the Bulls a franchise record-setting 10th straight home loss. Washington scored 42 second quarter points and never looked back. Jabari Parker returned to the United Center and triggered the bench scoring with 20 points. Chasson Randle from Rock Island poured in a career high 20 points. Bobby Portis delivered a double-double. The Wizards bench scored 64 points. Bradley Beal was Bradley Beal; a tremendous All Star talent who scored 31 points.

Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine continued their superb play combining for 46 points. Markkanen notched his sixth double-double in his last seven games. Otto Porter Jr. in his second Bulls game had 17. Wayne Selden continues to excel off the bench scoring 17 points.

It was a disappointing loss for the Bulls who had an impressive road win Friday night.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "Our edge defensively needed to be better. Give them credit. I thought they played well, 38 assists is a hell of a game from them."

UP NEXT: Home with Milwaukee Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES

Los Angeles Clippers 123, Boston 112: The Celtics blew a 28 point lead....at home! Boston fans booed. Newcomer Landry Shamet scored 13 of his 17 in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving suffered a sprained right knee and will be re-evaluated today.

Toronto 104, New York Knicks 99: The Knicks have lost 16 straight games and 29 of their last 31. Marc Gasol had 7 points and 6 rebounds in his Toronto debut.

Indiana 105, Cleveland 95: The Pacers have won five straight and are playing excellent team basketball in wake of the season ending loss of Victor Oladipo. Cory Joseph has a 10-9-10 game.

Charlotte 129, Atlanta 120: Kemba Walker hit a season high nine 3 pointers and scored 37 points. Walker is averaging 34 points and 8 assists in his last four games.

Utah 125, San Antonio 105: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert combined for 44 points.

Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112: Russell Westbrook tied Wilt Chamberlain with his ninth straight triple-double( 21-11-12). Paul George scored 45 points. The Thunder overcame a 26 point deficit to win despite James Harden’s 42 points.

Memphis 99, New Orleans 90: Joakim Noah posted 19 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. His 1st 19/14 game (as a starter or reserve) since Feb. 23, 2014. The Grizzlies will be in Chicago Wednesday.

Orlando 103, Milwaukee 83: Giannis sat out with a knee issue and it showed. The Magic snapped the Bucks six game win streak.

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure. Reach me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls