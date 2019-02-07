Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.07.19

OFFICIAL: we’ve finalized a trade with the Wizards.



FINAL FROM UNITED CENTER: New Orleans 125, Bulls 120 (Bulls: 12-42, 5-21 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 30 points. NOLA: Randle: 31 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls : Markkanen 10. NOLA: Diallo: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 8. NOLA: Holiday: 11.

CCI RECAP : Julius Randle took over in the fourth quarter scoring 19 of his 31 points. The Bulls got solid production from Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine. Kris Dunn with a terrific 18-4-8 game. The Pelicans bench scored 63 points.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "The third quarter was the difference tonight... I didn't like our energy in the third. Thought we got stagnant offensively."

UP NEXT: At Brooklyn Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Dallas dealt Harrison Barnes to the Kings. The transaction happened in game as Barnes stayed on the bench in the fourth quarter. True. Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson are headed to the Mavs.

The Wizards sent Markieff Morris to the Pelicans for Wesley Johnson.

Iman Shumpert to the Rockets. Alec Burks to the Kings. Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Cavs.

Phoenix traded Ryan Anderson to Miami for Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington.

Milwaukee 148, Washington 129: Giannis with 43. The Bucks have won five straight.

Brooklyn 135, Denver 130: The Nets surpassed last year’s win total recording win #29. D’Angelo Russell made six of the Nets 19-3 pointers.

Dallas 99, Charlotte 93: Luka Doncic registered his third triple-double of the season.

Utah 116, Phoenix 88: The Suns at 11-45.

Houston 127, Sacramento 101: James Harden scored 36 points.

Golden State 141, San Antonio 102: The Warriors collected a franchise record 16 assists in a quarter (3rd). Klay Thompson went 11 of 13 from the floor and finished with 26.

